Houston, Texas

The Pierce Elevated has been an unsightly feature of the Houston skyline since its construction in the 1960s. The elevated stretch of highway separating downtown from midtown was designed to provide an inspiring view of the city's business district—a scenic panorama of Houston's economic prosperity. Artists envisioned public community space below the highway, such as playgrounds and parks, but only parking ever came to fruition.

Plans to tear down the Pierce have been proposed in order to rectify this division. Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that I-45 will be expanding in Houston, putting many low-income houses at risk to accommodate a wider highway. The I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project also promised to provide green space, bike paths, pedestrian walkways, and redesigned roadways connecting downtown.