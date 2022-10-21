New Orleans, Louisiana

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 1968, despite community objections, the Claiborne Expressway, or I-10 , was constructed above New Orleans' North Claiborne Avenue—a vibrant thoroughfare and green space lined with more than 100 businesses and community resources—to increase access to the city's Central Business District, which was suffering in the wake of WWII. An estimated 500 homes in some of the nation's oldest Black communities were removed to construct the I-10 expressway.

In the following years, Claiborne Avenue and its surrounding communities like Tremé suffered from living in the literal shadow of the elevated highway. Business declined, remaining residents faced pollution-related illness , and concrete replaced the street's iconic oak trees and greenery. Community advocates are pushing for the removal of the Claiborne Expressway, which is estimated to cost about $500 million .

Nicole Giles
4d ago

Do you know what they could really do with 500 hundred million dollars besides move a bridge. They could probably wipe out homelessness, Get some more programs that could help cut crime.

Meme9
3d ago

The people asleep under that expressway is not the cause of the construction. Because you see I was born in 1953 and lived in New Orleans and never ever never ever were people ever sleeping under that expressway until drugs became rampant and the borders were totally opened. And may I add they interviewed the people in that area and they don’t want it torn down. What about the people in Metairie or Baton Rouge their neighborhoods were split with the placement of the I-10. Dude people need to stop all the whining. Go buy a couple of pacifiers.

