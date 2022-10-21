New Orleans, Louisiana

In 1968, despite community objections, the Claiborne Expressway, or I-10 , was constructed above New Orleans' North Claiborne Avenue—a vibrant thoroughfare and green space lined with more than 100 businesses and community resources—to increase access to the city's Central Business District, which was suffering in the wake of WWII. An estimated 500 homes in some of the nation's oldest Black communities were removed to construct the I-10 expressway.

In the following years, Claiborne Avenue and its surrounding communities like Tremé suffered from living in the literal shadow of the elevated highway. Business declined, remaining residents faced pollution-related illness , and concrete replaced the street's iconic oak trees and greenery. Community advocates are pushing for the removal of the Claiborne Expressway, which is estimated to cost about $500 million .

