St. Paul, Minnesota

 4 days ago

Prior to the construction of I-94—an east-to-west interstate connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Billings, Montana—St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood was a thriving community inhabited primarily by Black families. Nearly half of St. Paul's Black residents lived in the Rondo. When I-94 construction reached the neighborhood in 1960, 600 families and 300 businesses , many of which were Black-owned, were displaced. In total, 6,000 housing units were destroyed across St. Paul to make way for the new highway.

Today, the nonprofit Reconnect Rondo is studying the potential impacts of replacing the aging section of I-94 that splits the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul with a land bridge that would reconnect and revitalize Rondo.

