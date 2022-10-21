Syracuse, New York

In 1964, Syracuse began decimating the 15th Ward to make way for a viaduct of I-81—a four-lane highway stretching from northern New York's shared border with Canada down to Dandridge, Tennessee. Due to racist housing practices in the decades leading up to the construction of I-81, the neighborhood was comprised predominantly of Black and Jewish residents. Nearly 9 of every 10 Black Syracuse residents lived in the 15th Ward. At least 27,000 people per square mile resided in the 15th Ward in 1959, compared to the city average of just 9,000 people in the same footprint.

Five years into I-81 construction, 90% of the 15th Ward was razed, and some 2,200 families were displaced. In May 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul approved the removal of the divisive viaduct, which is to be replaced by the Business Loop 81 and Community Grid . This new layout will direct traffic along local north-south and east-west streets, fostering economic growth and reunification.