FMX 94.5

Do You Remember The Hottest Day On Record In Lubbock?

I vividly remember the hottest day in recorded history in Lubbock. I was 5 years old and my family had just moved to town from Muncie, Indiana. I'd never really experienced any hot weather before. I was in for a rude awakening my first summer in Texas. The hottest day...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications

Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Be Prepared For New Rules At Lone Star Amphitheater

If you're headed out to the A Day To Remember show or any show in the future, don't get caught with your pants down. I happened to drive by the refurbished front of the Lone Star Amphitheater and caught some new rules you might want to be aware of. I don't think of this is really cutting-edge stuff, but you should probably be informed and aware ahead of time.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock

You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

LCU Hosting two Family fun Events Halloween Weekend

Halloween is just days away and it is time to rake in the dough, by which I mean candy. Lubbock Christian University is holding their annual Trunk-or-Treat event this year with a little bit of a twist. Every year Lubbock Christian University's Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosts an annual...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday

Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign

One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Restaraunt Serving Up Taylor Swift Cocktails

Midnight is calling and I must go. Yes you heard it right, all you Swifties can now enjoy Taylor Swift-inspired drinks right here in Lubbock and it is honestly so cool. My little brother and his friends came into town for the Texas Tech game last weekend and we went out to eat. I wanted to take them to a place with a cool atmosphere, food, and drinks so we went to Table 82.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World

Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Check Out This Classic Horror Film At Lubbock’s Cactus Theater

I can't imagine what it was like to see the 1960 American psychological thriller Psycho in theaters when it was released, but I will settle for watching it on the big screen tomorrow at Cactus Theater. If you're a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock films like I am, you might want to catch the director's cut of Psycho on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at 7:15 pm.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners

According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

