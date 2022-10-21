ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd

For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
Top Speed

Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options

The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
CarBuzz.com

Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be

We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
Technology Journal

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a more down-to-earth luxury electric vehicle

Mercedes has revealed its newest model, the EQE SUV, as part of its extensive electric car initiative, along with a high-performance AMG variant. Some notable features of the new versions include improved aerodynamics, a larger 90.6 kWh battery, and lightning-fast acceleration (less than six seconds to reach 62 mph in the AMG model).
MotorAuthority

Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Carscoops

A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million

Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Autoblog

1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
RideApart

E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds

For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Top Speed

Best Cafe Racer Motorcycles in 2022

The cafe racer phenomenon started in the late 1950s as young motorcyclists stripped down their production roadsters and rebuilt them to resemble the racing Nortons and AJSs of their heroes such as Geoff Duke and John Surtees. These young rockers then challenged each other to races, based at their local café, setting off as a record started on the jukebox and having to get back before the record ended. Fast forward to the 2000s and the cafe racer bike becomes a production model for many manufacturers. Here's a list of the best cafe racer bikes in 2022.
MotorBiscuit

Want a Four-Door Ferrari For Under $50,000?

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a fast, handsome possibility for enthusiasts who want a four-door Ferrari to take on a BMW M3. The post Want a Four-Door Ferrari For Under $50,000? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Robb Report

An Aston Martin Vanquish and 23 More Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend

Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction. The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo. The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12...

