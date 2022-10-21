Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)
The Petaluma Police Department reported a pedestrian accident which occurred on Saturday afternoon. Authorities have reported that it was a slow-speed collision. The collision took place near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. The car hit the pedestrian while it was leaving the property and turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard.
Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested
ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement. Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
californiaexaminer.net
Two Arrests Made After Jane Doe Found Burned On Antioch Trail
Jane Doe, whose charred body was discovered last week along a trail in Antioch, has been identified by authorities. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using dental data. Two suspects in Sharlman’s murder have been arrested. Both suspects are being detained by law enforcement.
mendofever.com
Elliot’s Christmas Tree Employee Found Dead at Ukiah Fairgrounds—Cause Likely ‘On-Going Medical Issues’
A man in his 40s from the Potter Valley area died yesterday afternoon at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Detectives determined the man’s passing was likely the result of ongoing medical issues. California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Olegario Marin told us his agency is taking the lead on the investigation...
KTVU FOX 2
Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
Police find vehicle loaded with high-end booze linked to several recent thefts; 2 suspects arrested
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- Two suspects allegedly linked to several high-end alcohol thefts in the Bay Area were taken into custody Monday, according to the Los Gatos Police Department.Monday afternoon, officers located a vehicle linked to the thefts and recovered a large quantity of alcohol stolen from a grocery store, according to police.The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail and are facing charges of Organized Retail Theft.
actionnews5.com
Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California is facing charges on accusations that she kept a missing teenager at her home for almost two years. Holga Olivares, 61, appeared in court Monday. Police say she hid Michael Ramirez from his parents for nearly two years. The then-15-year-old...
ksro.com
Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose
Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road
Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
Four arrested at a hotel, accused of catalytic converter theft and possessing possible stolen property
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were arrested at a hotel in Fairfield on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and possessing other stolen items. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at the 700 block of Cypress Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department. After […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Say Two Arrested in Homicide Case of Woman Found Burned on Mokelumne Trail
On October 24, the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has positively identified 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman as the female victim based on her dental records. Two people of interest have been arrested in relation to Sharlman’s death and are currently in police custody. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau...
eastcountytoday.net
Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes
A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
KTVU FOX 2
Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say
CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the driver blew through a Sunset District stop sign and hit two women in the crosswalk.
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
