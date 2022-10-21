ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement.  Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
ANTIOCH, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Two Arrests Made After Jane Doe Found Burned On Antioch Trail

Jane Doe, whose charred body was discovered last week along a trail in Antioch, has been identified by authorities. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using dental data. Two suspects in Sharlman’s murder have been arrested. Both suspects are being detained by law enforcement.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police find vehicle loaded with high-end booze linked to several recent thefts; 2 suspects arrested

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- Two suspects allegedly linked to several high-end alcohol thefts in the Bay Area were taken into custody Monday, according to the Los Gatos Police Department.Monday afternoon, officers located a vehicle linked to the thefts and recovered a large quantity of alcohol stolen from a grocery store, according to police.The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail and are facing charges of Organized Retail Theft.
LOS GATOS, CA
actionnews5.com

Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California is facing charges on accusations that she kept a missing teenager at her home for almost two years. Holga Olivares, 61, appeared in court Monday. Police say she hid Michael Ramirez from his parents for nearly two years. The then-15-year-old...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ksro.com

Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose

Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
UKIAH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes

A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say

CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
CONCORD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the driver blew through a Sunset District stop sign and hit two women in the crosswalk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

