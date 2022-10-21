Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy & DJ Drama Release New Gangsta Grillz Album ‘SNO FALL’: Stream
Since releasing his last album The Recession 2 in November of 2020, Jeezy has gone through some big changes in his personal life like the death of his mother and his marriage. Perhaps that’s why he hasn’t released a project for a couple of years but earlier this month, he announced that he was teaming back up with DJ Drama for a new tape.
New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out
Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200
Lil Baby has earned his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Lil Baby‘s third studio album, It’s Only Me, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the Atlanta rapper’s third album to do so. The album moved 216,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.
NME
Drake and 21 Savage announce joint album ‘Her Loss’, share ‘Jimmy Cooks’ music video
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new collaborative album is on its way, titled ‘Her Loss’. The pair revealed the forthcoming project in the Mahfuz-directed music video for ‘Jimmy Cooks’, lifted from Drake’s recent record ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. Released today (October 23), the clip sees the pair rapping in a warehouse space, with various videos projected onto the screen behind them.
howafrica.com
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
Complex
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘I Do What I Want With My Body’ Following DaBaby’s Hook Up Claims
Las Vegas, NV – Megan Thee Stallion has responded to DaBaby’s recent claims that the two of them slept together. The North Carolina rapper made the bombshell claim on his surprise album Baby On Baby 2, which dropped on Friday (September 23). On the track “Boogeyman,” Baby said he and Meg had been romantically entangled days before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Remy Ma Announces Women-Only Battle Rap Competition
Remy Ma’s success as a mainstream rap artist hasn’t diminished her love for the battle rap scene, as the Bronx native has become an ambassador and force within the arena in recent years. With the launch of her Chrome23 battle rap league in late 2021, which held its first event this past February, Remy Ma is looking to build on Chrome23’s initial success with her new battle rap competition, The Tournament. A competition exclusively for women, The Tournament will consist of 16 contestants from the battle rap community, with a $25,000 prize to the eventual victor. The first round of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti
He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby “It’s Only Me” Album Review
Being the people’s champ is hard work, but on It’s Only Me, Lil Baby holds firm to that title with ease. Superstardom doesn’t come often in Hip-Hop. Sure, new stars pop up practically every day with hit songs, viral dances, and daring new styles, but it’s rare for them to actually transition into real-deal superstardom. Even the biggest Hip-Hop fans would likely be hard-pressed to list off five superstar rappers that debuted within the last five years. However, one artist whose name will almost inevitably be brought up in that conversation is Lil Baby.
Complex
Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama’s New Project ‘Snofall’ f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee
Jeezy reconnects with foe-turned-friend DJ Drama. At midnight the frequent collaborators came through with Snofall, the latest installment in Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. The hip-hop veterans announced the effort on social media this month, shortly after unleashing their joint record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.”. Jeezy discussed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Drops Massive “So Icy Boyz 22”
We haven’t seen any new albums from Gucci Mane so far in 2022, and for a rapper as prolific as Gucci, it’s felt like a drought. Remember, this is an artist who dropped three projects last year. That’s not to say the rapper has been dormant this year....
The FADER
Smino shares new song “Matinee”
Smino has shared a new song called “Matinee.” It’s the second offering from his forthcoming album Love 4 Rent, following the record’s September lead single, “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole. “Matinee” is a characteristically chaotic jam from Smino, whose horny falsetto antics won us...
