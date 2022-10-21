Read full article on original website
Report: Boston becomes the 2nd most expensive city in U.S.
BOSTON, Mass — Rent prices have been going up the past couple of years, and according to a report released by Zumper, Boston jumped to second place in most expensive cities in the U.S. The report took a closer look at home-rental prices across the country. The median for...
nbcboston.com
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
bunewsservice.com
Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm
If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
CNBC
Making $200,000 a year selling fresh fish in New England
Laura Foley Ramsden, 53, is a fourth generation fish mongress at Foley Fish in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Foley Fish was founded in 1906 by her great-grandfather and has been in the family since. In 2021, Ramsden and her husband sold the company to The Chefs' Warehouse. Laura became vice president of sales and made $200,000 a year.
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston, businesses to pay for employee bus, subway rides
EMPLOYEES WORKING for the city of Boston, Google, Sanofi, and retailers at Assembly Row in Somerville will be able to ride the MBTA subways and buses for free under a two-year pilot program paid for by the employers. The new initiative, announced on Monday, is an extension of an existing...
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
hopkintonindependent.com
Invasive knotweed plants roots in Hopkinton
Ed Harrow remembers when his mother discovered vines of bittersweet creeping up the exterior walls of their barn. “My father threw a hissy fit; he was constantly tearing it down, before it tore the barn down,” he said with a chuckle. “But I had no appreciation, until recently, of how really destructive these plants are.”
universalhub.com
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BC Heights
‘Say a Prayer and Jump’: Ambassador Ken Hackett, BC ’68, Returns to BC
A person’s faith can sustain them through times of trouble, from uncertainties in the future to humanitarian crises, according to former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Ken Hackett. “Faith is easy. Religion is tough,” Hackett, BC ’68, said. “So during all of these [crises], there was an element...
Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute. The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.
disneydining.com
‘Salem is NOT Disney World’: So Many Tourists This Year, It’s a Safety Hazard, and Disney May Be to Blame
Salem, Massachusetts, is a town of just over 43,000 residents located on the north coast of the state above Boston. Thanks to its history, the town is no stranger to tourists, especially during the Halloween season. But this year, residents and shopowners alike say they’ve never seen so many tourists–and the legions of “Hocus-Pocusers” are making it difficult for residents to carry out their daily routines.
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
This Boston Area Estate for Sale is Right Out of the Popular TV Series ‘Bridgerton’
Talk about a breathtaking manor that looks like it could be out of the hit TV show Bridgerton on Netflix. This western suburban Boston estate is at 5 Concord Road in Weston, Massachusetts, and listed by Rikki Conley with Sotheby's International Realty. According to this listing, the $15 million home...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Calls Harvard Bridge Road Diet ‘Extremely Effective,’ Says Changes Will Become Permanent This Fall
MassDOT has deemed a pilot road configuration that reduced the number of car lanes and widened bike lanes on the Massachusetts Avenue bridge a success, and is making plans to make the new roadway layout permanent by painting new lanes, adjusting traffic signals, and installing flexible-post bollards in the next few weeks.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: What does NOAA's winter forecast mean for Boston?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition our audience weather and gardening questions, and Dave answered them on air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WBUR
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on the T and 'Mass. and Cass'
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on the T and 'Mass. and Cass'. This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 24. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joins us for our monthly check-in. We dive into everything from the latest at 'Mass. and Cass,'' to what's up with the MBTA, to efforts to build up Boston's night life.
nbcboston.com
Shake Shack Opening New Location in Greater Boston This Month
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. After being in the works for more than a year, a new location of a New York-based group of burger and shake spots is getting ready to open. According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Derby Street Shops in...
