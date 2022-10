Brian Kelly’s signature is now firmly embossed at LSU. The first-year LSU football coach’s first signature win, that is. “That’s probably the furthest thing from my mind,” Kelly said, after LSU manhandled Ole Miss in the second half on Saturday. “Our guys have jumped in 100% with a whole new way of doing things for me. I’m just so pleased that they’re seeing the positive results because of it.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO