Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Bosch dives deeper into the EV industry with +$260M electric motor expansion
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, announced Tuesday it will be extending its electric vehicle offerings with a new electric motor expansion at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility. Bosch to build electric motors in Charleston, SC. Bosch says electric motor production began in October, covering around 200,000 square...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
electrek.co
Toyota struggles with EV shift, considers changing plans due to Tesla
Toyota is struggling with its shift to electric vehicles, and it is reportedly considering major changes in its EV plans driven by Tesla’s manufacturing strategy. However, it may slow down some of its existing electric vehicle programs. For years, we have been reporting on how Toyota has been lagging...
electrek.co
Tesla is rumored to be looking to invest in Mexico
Tesla is rumored to be looking to invest in Nuevo Leon, a Mexican state bordering Texas, as CEO Elon Musk meets with the governor. Earlier this year, people crossing the border between Texas and Nuevo Leon were surprised to see not just the usual marked lanes for cars and trucks but also one marked “Tesla” – pictured above.
electrek.co
Tritium and DC-America are going to roll out a big US EV charging network
Tritium makes DC fast chargers for EVs. DC-America designs, makes, and installs EV charging stations. And now, the two companies are going to team up to create a US-wide, federally funded EV charging network. Tritium and DC-America’s big US charging network. Specifically, DC-America’s charging station infrastructure will be equipped...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
salestechstar.com
Church Brothers Farms Chooses ThroughPut Inc. for AI-powered Supply Chain Predictions
Vertically integrated fresh produce supplier leverages AI-powered supply chain capabilities to forecast future product demand and profitability analysis. Church Brother Farms, a leading fresh vegetable grower, processor, and shipper announced today that it has chosen ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, as its preferred supply chain data partner. This decision is driven by Church Brothers’ initiative to leverage its data to better serve its customers, and to guide its decision making process to optimize profitability. Church Brothers grows over 40,000 acres and ships more than 50 million cartons on 60,000+ trucks annually, across over 400 skus, presenting a complex organizational scope suited for ThroughPut’s vast capabilities.
hospitalitytech.com
How Hoteliers Can Adapt to a Marketplace that Isn’t Done Changing
It seems that the hospitality industry has bought a ticket to the same ride, one that shows no sign of stopping or even slowing down any time soon. Who can keep track of rates, occupancy, and attrition with market drivers shifting each week, first up, then down? Summer 2021 delivered a resurgence in leisure travel but slowed down during the winter months, and the absence of new business travel left operators wanting more. Leisure demand continues to push the needle across the industry, with several markets reporting gains in rate but not occupancy. Many operators are concerned that the end of the year could be a lot like last year, and they are looking for ways to adapt.
electrek.co
Magna will invest $500 million to expand EV facilities and bring over 1,500 new jobs to Michigan
Contract manufacturing superpower Magna International announced it is investing over $500 million to erect two new manufacturing facilities and expand a third in the state of Michigan. The new and expanded Magna facilities will develop components specifically for the growing market of electric vehicles and are expected to create over 1,500 new jobs in Michigan.
New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
NBC New York
The Major Space Players and Diverging Strategies in the Race to Connect Your Smartphone Via Satellites
An ambitious race to connect directly from space to devices like smartphones began in earnest earlier this year. A host of projects and partners – from Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, T-Mobile and AT&T, among others – have come to the fore in 2022. The potential untapped is spurring a...
Coca-Cola Leverages Grab’s Super App to Drive Digital Sales
As Coca-Cola looks to drive omnichannel engagement, the brand is seeing its partnership with Singapore-based super app Grab yield higher digital sales and at-home consumption. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Oct. 25) discussing the beverage giant’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, CEO and Chairman James Quincey noted that this partnership, announced in August, which spans six countries, is helping the company grow its eCommerce audience.
electrek.co
Hyundai grew EV sales by 27% in Q3, but foreign automaker demand drop ‘seems inevitable’ in US
Hyundai delivered another strong performance in the third quarter as several popular EV models led to 27% EV sales growth. However, analysts believe with the new tax credit provisions from the Inflation Reduction Act, a drop in demand “seems inevitable” for foreign automakers like the Hyundai Group. Despite...
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
electrek.co
Tesla’s new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way
Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla’s Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world’s largest press. Earlier this year, Idra teased a new 9,000-pound Giga press that would take the prize as largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) pulls demand levers in China, launches referral program and cuts prices
Tesla has decided to pull on demand levers in China with the launch of a new referral program in the market and cutting prices on Model 3 and Model Y. The TSLA Stock price is down in pre-market. Over the last few months, there have been increased concerns about softening...
Legacy Players and Digital Disruptors Will Join Forces to Reshape Payments
To a large extent the future of payments will be built on foundations laid in the past, but greatly enhanced by digital innovations that are creating entirely new use cases and experiences. That’s the view of i2c President Jim McCarthy, who in an interview with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the...
Comments / 0