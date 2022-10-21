Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong
Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
Chinese J-15 Fighters Fly Directly Over U.S. Navy Destroyer In New Video
via TwitterRecently released footage of Chinese naval fighters overhead a U.S. Navy warship comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'
BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Vladimir Putin's 'gas blackmail' is failing as an LNG revolution allows Europe to end its dependence on Russia, says Yale professor
Russia's plan to wreak havoc on the European gas flows could sharply backfire as the market shifts in the European Union's favor, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld wrote in a Financial Times column Monday that the relationship between Russia and Europe has changed, and Europe no longer depends...
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
In a first, a breakthrough by Chinese scientists puts hypersonic weapons on aircraft carriers
China's aircraft carriers will now be able to use hypersonic weapons courtesy of a breakthrough in logistics and technology that largely simplifies and accelerates the repair and maintenance of the weapons, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Designed to be launched from an aircraft (not a carrier), these weapons...
