Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
nationalinterest.org

America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines

The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Reuters

German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.

