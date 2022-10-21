Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few...
WCAX
Local dentist provides free cleanings for Ukrainian refugees
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO. Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island appeals federal judge’s truck tolls decision
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation filed an appeal Wednesday against a federal judge’s decision last month to turn off trucking tolls in the state. The 2018 lawsuit by the American Trucking Associations argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a...
‘Person of Interest’ in Unsolved Slayings of New Hampshire Couple Arrested on Utah Warrant at a Public Library in Vermont
A 26-year-old homeless man who was arrested in Vermont this week is a “person of interest” in the unsolved homicides of a married couple in New Hampshire. Logan Clegg was taken into custody on Wednesday and held on a probation violation out of Utah in an unrelated case, authorities announced.
Turnto10.com
First lady Jill Biden to visit Rhode Island College
First lady Jill Biden will visit Rhode Island on Wednesday to talk about education, one of her signature topics. She'll fly into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport at about 12:30 p.m. The first lady will visit students at Rhode Island College and then make remarks to the campus community...
Sanders, Welch, Balint share the stage in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS — Speaking from the bandstand in downtown St. Albans as Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and state Sen. Becca Balint stood nearby, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders told a crowd how he thinks this year’s congressional races will turn out. “We will have, I believe, the most...
Comments / 0