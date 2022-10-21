Read full article on original website
Related
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
10 Good Things About Living In Minnesota In The Winter (Opinion)
I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind. It's less than a month away, so there's no time like...
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
There's just something about a clever pun that can make the miles fly by
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
What Are The ‘Bumps’ On These Minnesota Stems? Here Is The Answer
It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
fox9.com
Why it rained mud in Minnesota
Many Minnesotans who park outside woke up to dirty cars Monday morning. Dust from ongoing droughts southwest of Minnesota got picked up from strong southwest winds ahead of an advancing cold front, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's NOAA Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies says.
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
Could Finding a Good BANG Get Surprisingly Difficult in Minnesota?
First off, if you thought this was going to be sexual it's not, not even a little bit. However, I promise you, a bang or two is most definitely a part of what I am going to tell you about. I'll never forget my first BANG, it was about eight...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
boreal.org
Minnesota winter outlook: Will La Niña or climate change rule?
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the odds of a colder-than-average winter in the Upper Midwest appear to be higher than average this year thanks to a third straight La Niña event. However, a warming trend driven by climate change may be stronger. So will La Niña or...
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Wedding Dance Singing And Dropping Your Pants A Minnesota Thing?
At wedding dances in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota they play Billy Joel's “Piano Man” for the last song and all the guys get in a circle and drop their pants...What's Up With That?. Have you been to a wedding reception and seen this? It's a thing. But...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
boreal.org
No sign of fall surge yet in Minnesota, but rising subvariants of global concern
Griffin Becher, 8-month-old sits on the lap of her mother, Stephanie Becher, and gets a sticker to receive after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination at the Mall of America vaccination on June 22 in Minneapolis. Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
Check Out This Week’s Adoptable Pet, A Puppy Named Zion
Don't forget, all during the month of October you can spin the wheel for big adoption fee discounts on all adult dogs 6 months and older. All thanks to the ASPCA & St Cloud Subaru. Meet Zion! This handsome fellow came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility so...
MedicalXpress
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0