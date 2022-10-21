Read full article on original website
Related
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
4 Things You Need To Know for Your Rainy Tuesday in West AL
-- 2) Walker County Schools will close at noon today due to the threat of severe weather today and Tech or Treat scheduled for the Tuscaloosa Gateway tonight has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. -- 3) The Tuscaloosa City Council tonight will consider a resolution that...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Which SEC Town Didn’t Make The Nation’s Best College Towns List
For as long as many college football fans can remember, Alabama has been on top of the college football mountain. With the recent play by the Alabama Crimson Tide, rival teams are starting to feel like they can compete with the Tide. After a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee, Alabama found...
PHOTOS: Travis Tritt and Chris Janson LIVE in Tuscaloosa
Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss" tour to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. Travis Tritt and Chris Janson at the Tuscaloosa Amp. Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry Member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss"...
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke
The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
Nick Saban Provides Context and Clarity to Jermaine Burton Incident in Knoxville
One of the ancillary storylines surrounding Alabama's contest with Mississippi State on Saturday night involved Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The transfer caught himself in the cross-hairs of scrutiny after he had not one, but two altercations with fans in the pandemonium that followed the Tide's upset loss to Tennessee last week.
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Mississippi State Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Kicks Off Saturday Morning
This year's Kentuck Festival of the Arts will kick off its 51st year on Saturday morning and continue through Sunday at Kentuck Park in Northport. The two-day festival will feature over 270 artists and will have spoken word and live music features, as well as activities for visitors of all ages.
Northport to Consider Capping Fees to Free “Booted” Vehicles
Help may be on the way for motorists in Northport who suffering sticker shock over how much it can cost to remove "boots" and other immobilization devices from improperly parked vehicles. For those unfamiliar with the practice, a driver who parks in a forbidden or reserved spot or exceeds a...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0