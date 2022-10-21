ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Bring Me The News

Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store. The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
reviewed.com

We tried Hayneedle—here's why the Walmart home décor brand surprised us

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether the challenge is high price tags, searching multiple stores for the right mix of items, or long wait times for arrivals of your precious pieces, the task of furnishing and décorating your home can be daunting. So, when there’s one site that has basically everything we could need, we have no choice but to wonder, could this be the end to all that décor drama?

Comments / 0

Community Policy