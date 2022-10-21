After helping build the Harlan County golf program to new heights in his four-year tenure, Greg Lewis has decided to step down as coach with his son, Matt, graduating in May. “I took this job four years ago and tried to completely change the persona of the golf program in Harlan County. I think we have done that,” Lewis said. “I worked with a few other coaches to form and play in the Pine Mountain Golf Conference and started winning quite a bit, winning the program’s first conference championship and the first team invitational win. That success goes back to the unprecedented support this program has been given from (HCHS Principal) Ms. (Kathy) Napier and (HCHS athletic director) Mr. (Eugene) Farmer and the first year I took over the program with Matt (Lewis) and (former HCHS golfer) Caleb Ashley. I came to them and wanted to change everything. We retooled our practice program, the number of matches we play, where we play, everything. If Matt and Caleb didn’t buy into the changes and embrace the new attitude of the golf program, I don’t believe we are where we are today.”

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO