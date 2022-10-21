Read full article on original website
Related
harlancountysports.com
HCHS teams qualify for 2A state meet
Familiar faces, new faces. Class 3A, Class 2A. Whatever changes for the Harlan County cross country program, one thing remains the same: Success in the postseason. Harlan County’s boys and girls squads advanced to the state meet for the fifth consecutive and third consecutive year, respectively, with impressive finishes at the Class 2A Region 5 championship Saturday at Cave Lake.
harlancountysports.com
Lewis steps down after four years as leader of HCHS golf program
After helping build the Harlan County golf program to new heights in his four-year tenure, Greg Lewis has decided to step down as coach with his son, Matt, graduating in May. “I took this job four years ago and tried to completely change the persona of the golf program in Harlan County. I think we have done that,” Lewis said. “I worked with a few other coaches to form and play in the Pine Mountain Golf Conference and started winning quite a bit, winning the program’s first conference championship and the first team invitational win. That success goes back to the unprecedented support this program has been given from (HCHS Principal) Ms. (Kathy) Napier and (HCHS athletic director) Mr. (Eugene) Farmer and the first year I took over the program with Matt (Lewis) and (former HCHS golfer) Caleb Ashley. I came to them and wanted to change everything. We retooled our practice program, the number of matches we play, where we play, everything. If Matt and Caleb didn’t buy into the changes and embrace the new attitude of the golf program, I don’t believe we are where we are today.”
Comments / 0