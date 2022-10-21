ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Midtown Village Offers Beer-Tasting, Live Music at First Harvest Jam Event

Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center will offer a fundraising beer tasting, live music, pop-up vendors and more at their first-ever Harvest Jam next weekend. Midtown was purchased last year by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, and a spokesperson for the company said they are excited to introduce the Druid City to a new event they plan to bring back annually.
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Preseason All-American Makes His Presence Felt in First Start

Preseason All-American's usually don't fall off of trees and appear for the first time in week eight. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to bear fruit from an everlasting tree. This time around, the tree produced five star, preseason All-American transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. The LSU transfer made his first...
Tuscaloosa Native Jameel McKanstry Shares New COVID-19 Book

Tuscaloosa native author Jameel McKanstry has released a powerful must-read book dealing with his battle with COVID-19 and the pandemic. McKanstry is a natural born fighter who shares his experience. Jameel McKanstry is a singer/songwriter, teacher, and author. Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, McKanstry earned his Bachelor's of Music Education Degree...
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
