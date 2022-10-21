Read full article on original website
Related
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
Midtown Village Offers Beer-Tasting, Live Music at First Harvest Jam Event
Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center will offer a fundraising beer tasting, live music, pop-up vendors and more at their first-ever Harvest Jam next weekend. Midtown was purchased last year by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, and a spokesperson for the company said they are excited to introduce the Druid City to a new event they plan to bring back annually.
4 Things You Need To Know for Your Rainy Tuesday in West AL
-- 2) Walker County Schools will close at noon today due to the threat of severe weather today and Tech or Treat scheduled for the Tuscaloosa Gateway tonight has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. -- 3) The Tuscaloosa City Council tonight will consider a resolution that...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
PHOTOS: 51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Draws Thousands to Northport
The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts has officially come to a close, featuring over 270 artists and their artwork from around the country. This year's festival included musical performances, demonstrations and art activities for those of all ages and drew thousands of tourists to Kentuck Park in Northport over the weekend.
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Mississippi State Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Kicks Off Saturday Morning
This year's Kentuck Festival of the Arts will kick off its 51st year on Saturday morning and continue through Sunday at Kentuck Park in Northport. The two-day festival will feature over 270 artists and will have spoken word and live music features, as well as activities for visitors of all ages.
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
A Tuscaloosa Doctor Saved My Life And Could Save Yours
I will never forget that Tuscaloosa, Alabama doctor's words as she physically pulled me down the hospital hallway. I had just been told that I was positive for Covid 19, the Omicron Variant. I knew something was wrong because I had never experienced anything that came close to how sick...
Preseason All-American Makes His Presence Felt in First Start
Preseason All-American's usually don't fall off of trees and appear for the first time in week eight. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to bear fruit from an everlasting tree. This time around, the tree produced five star, preseason All-American transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. The LSU transfer made his first...
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
Tuscaloosa Native Jameel McKanstry Shares New COVID-19 Book
Tuscaloosa native author Jameel McKanstry has released a powerful must-read book dealing with his battle with COVID-19 and the pandemic. McKanstry is a natural born fighter who shares his experience. Jameel McKanstry is a singer/songwriter, teacher, and author. Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, McKanstry earned his Bachelor's of Music Education Degree...
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0