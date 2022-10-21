ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sources: Sparks reach agreement to hire two-time Coach of Year Curt Miller from WNBA finalist Sun

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks are signing two-time Coach of the Year Curt Miller as their next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday. The multi-year deal has been finalized, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Miller led the Connecticut Sun to the 2022 WNBA Finals, where they lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. As general manager and head coach, Miller shaped the Sun into title contenders over the past handful of seasons. But they have yet to break through for the franchise's first championship.

The Sparks are in a rebuilding phase after Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray left in free agency the past few offseason. Each won WNBA titles elsewhere as the Sparks struggled. They fired former NBA star Derek Fisher during the regular season and are entering.

This post will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Magic Johnson: Lebron setting scoring record will be a 'hard pill' for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Lebron James is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Magic Johnson has some thoughts about how that might go. In a guest appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” Johnson was asked how he thinks Abdul-Jabbar will handle losing the praiseworthy record. “I don’t think well," he said after a laugh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Whose value is rising and falling after the first full week of NBA action?

The first week of the NBA season is in the rearview and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. There are some real overachievers in the market, while some other players are slumping — or just being flat-out duds — to start the year. It's still very, very early in the season so it begs the question: Are these first couple of weeks sustainable or merely a flash in the pan?
WGAU

NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this...
BOSTON, MA
Sportscasting

LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love Have Invested in an Obscure Sport That’s Taken the U.S. by Storm: ‘It’s a Watershed Moment’

Let's look at NBA superstars LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love's exciting investment, who else is joining them, and where this sport is headed next.  The post LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love Have Invested in an Obscure Sport That’s Taken the U.S. by Storm: ‘It’s a Watershed Moment’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WGAU

AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins

MIAMI — (AP) — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else. The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away. Schumaker has been hired by...
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
97K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy