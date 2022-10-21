ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was arrested after stabbing a gas station clerk Monday night. The Gainesville Police Department said 32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene stabbed 45-year-old Melissa Criswell at an Exxon gas station in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35. According to law enforcement, after injuring Criswell,...
GAINESVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy