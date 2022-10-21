ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Wayne State Builds Early Lead To Secure Home Victory

WAYNE – Following a day off from competition, the Wayne State College women’s soccer team returned to their home pitch one last time. From the WSC Soccer Complex, the Wildcats welcomed in Upper Iowa Sunday afternoon. Wayne State netted a trio of first half goals as both teams...
WAYNE, NE
Wayne wins Class C girls state cross country championship

The Wayne girls are the Class C state cross country champions. The team of Jala Krusemark, Laura Hasemann, Lyla Krusemark, Lilyan hurner, Olivia Hanson and Frantzdie Barner finished with 74 points ahead of runner-up Auburn's 76. O'Neill finished 13th and Bloomfield/Wausa, 14th. Keelianne Green of Arliongton earned won the individual...
WAYNE, NE
#1 Wayne State College Falls In Five, First Loss Of Season

MARSHALL, MN – Saturday afternoon showcased a top five NCAA Division II volleyball NSIC match. From the PE Gym in Marshall, Minnesota, #1 Wayne State College visited #5 Southwest Minnesota State. The host Mustangs took the match in five and won with scores of 27-25, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13....
MARSHALL, MN
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
NEBRASKA STATE
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
HASTINGS, NE
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover

STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade

Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
OMAHA, NE
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation

WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
WISNER, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Wisner Residents Respond To Fire Evacuation Notice

UPDATE 9:15pm – 10/23/2022. Wisner, NE – The town of Wisner was evacuated late Sunday afternoon as a result of one of several wildfires in Cuming County. Residents of Wisner were advised to evacuate to the Beemer Ballroom or the Pilger Community Center. Highway 275 at the 275/15...
WISNER, NE
Grant Funding To Assist City of Wayne With Trail Expansion Along HWY 35

WAYNE – Just over two million dollars has been awarded in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for projects including a hike/bike trail, a senior center and street improvements. According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, one of the five communities listed was the City...
WAYNE, NE
David’s Morning Forecast - Strong winds and record warmth today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday morning already starting off on a warm note with temperatures in the low and mid 60s before sunrise. That is closer to our average high for this time of year rather than morning lows, a sign of just how warm it will be today. South winds are already blowing at 10-20mph, and will only increase throughout the day. Wind gusts of 30 to as high as 50mph are likely this afternoon and this evening. Those strong winds could create areas of blowing dust, as well as very high fire danger so please keep that in mind if you will be out on the road later today.
OMAHA, NE
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

