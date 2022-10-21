ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Daily Athenaeum

Swim and Dive defeats Cincinnati in two-day home meet

After two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, the West Virginia men and women’s swimming and diving teams both took their second win of the season against Cincinnati in a tight competition for the men's and a lopsided win for the women. The two-day dual took place at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wnewsj.com

Falcons pull off upset of No. 4 seed Badin

HAMILTON — Aiden Eades scored three goals as Clinton-Massie upset Badin 3-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Southwest Central 2 Sectional match at Badin High School. The outcome can be considered an upset given Badin’s No. 4 seeding compared to Massie’s No. 5 seeding. Plus the match was played on the Rams home field.
HAMILTON, OH
theshadowleague.com

Another Case Of Tragic, Senseless Gun Violence | Popular Youth Football Coach Murdered After Practice In Front Of Players

Jermaine Knox, 37, a youth football coach in Cincinnati, was gunned down outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night according to reports. It is unclear what led to the shooting. But practice had just concluded when someone opened fire with a gun. Knox died at the scene, and another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. None of the children were injured.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Thursday NKY sports round-up: Brossart volleyball wins district for first time; soccer falls at state

Corrine Blackburn rose high into the air and tipped the ball almost straight down in-bounds on the other side of the court setting off a deserved celebration. The Bishop Brossart students rushed the court while fifth-year Mustangs head volleyball coach Bree Velasquez embraced assistant Sydney Bragg. The Mustangs (24-13 overall) earned the first district tournament championship in school history beating the host Scott Eagles (25-12) in the 37th District title game 3-2 (25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12).
ALEXANDRIA, KY
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
CINCINNATI, OH
93.1 WZAK

Cincy Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed In Front of Players

What is wrong with this world!? A Cincinnati youth football coach was shot and killed in front of his players after a football practice. 37 year old Jermain Knox longtime mentor and football coach known as King Maine and another man, were standing in the street outside the College Hill Recreation Facility shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when a third man approached them and opened fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend Oct. 21-23

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. Findlay Market is hosting its annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday. It will start at 10 a.m. and go...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries

Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
CINCINNATI, OH

