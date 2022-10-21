Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
UC Moves up in AP Poll, Stays Put in Coaches Poll
Cincinnati beat SMU 29-27 on Saturday.
Daily Athenaeum
Swim and Dive defeats Cincinnati in two-day home meet
After two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, the West Virginia men and women’s swimming and diving teams both took their second win of the season against Cincinnati in a tight competition for the men's and a lopsided win for the women. The two-day dual took place at...
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.
WLWT 5
Bearcats win over SMU makes coach Fickell winningest coach in program history
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats win over Southern Methodist University created a new program record for head coach Luke Fickell. The team's 54th win Saturday makes him the "winningest coach" in program history. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
wnewsj.com
Falcons pull off upset of No. 4 seed Badin
HAMILTON — Aiden Eades scored three goals as Clinton-Massie upset Badin 3-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Southwest Central 2 Sectional match at Badin High School. The outcome can be considered an upset given Badin’s No. 4 seeding compared to Massie’s No. 5 seeding. Plus the match was played on the Rams home field.
theshadowleague.com
Another Case Of Tragic, Senseless Gun Violence | Popular Youth Football Coach Murdered After Practice In Front Of Players
Jermaine Knox, 37, a youth football coach in Cincinnati, was gunned down outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night according to reports. It is unclear what led to the shooting. But practice had just concluded when someone opened fire with a gun. Knox died at the scene, and another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. None of the children were injured.
spectrumnews1.com
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
linknky.com
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Brossart volleyball wins district for first time; soccer falls at state
Corrine Blackburn rose high into the air and tipped the ball almost straight down in-bounds on the other side of the court setting off a deserved celebration. The Bishop Brossart students rushed the court while fifth-year Mustangs head volleyball coach Bree Velasquez embraced assistant Sydney Bragg. The Mustangs (24-13 overall) earned the first district tournament championship in school history beating the host Scott Eagles (25-12) in the 37th District title game 3-2 (25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12).
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
Cincy Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed In Front of Players
What is wrong with this world!? A Cincinnati youth football coach was shot and killed in front of his players after a football practice. 37 year old Jermain Knox longtime mentor and football coach known as King Maine and another man, were standing in the street outside the College Hill Recreation Facility shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when a third man approached them and opened fire.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend Oct. 21-23
CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. Findlay Market is hosting its annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday. It will start at 10 a.m. and go...
The City of Cincinnati: Saying the 'n-word' will get you immediately fired
City officials are meeting Thursday night to discuss the updated language added to the city's non-discrimination and sexual harassment policies.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
