WNYT

13 people displaced after Schenectady fire

More than a dozen people are looking for a new home after a fire in Schenectady early this morning. The Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno says it took his crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Mareno stated that they got a call around 2 a.m. When firefighters...
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award

BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors in November

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a successful summer season on the streets of downtown Troy. The winter market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features most of...
TROY, NY

