Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships' Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Ring in the New Year at Rivers’ Hollywood Bash
It's not even Halloween yet but let's talk about the new year! Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady is hosting a New Year's Eve Hollywood Bash on December 31.
Amsterdam Stewart’s celebrates grand re-opening
Stewart’s Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam is celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday with all-day specials. The store officially reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June.
Burnt Hills remains undefeated in league play; shuts out Ballston Spa
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake entered week seven tied with Niskayuna atop the Grasso Division in Section II, Class A. To stay unbeaten in league play, the Spartans would have to fend off Ballston Spa on the road Friday night.
This Halloween Attraction Is Just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
Lighted tractor parade back in Greenwich this November
The 10th-annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, presented by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m.
13 people displaced after Schenectady fire
More than a dozen people are looking for a new home after a fire in Schenectady early this morning. The Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno says it took his crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Mareno stated that they got a call around 2 a.m. When firefighters...
BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award
BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors in November
TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a successful summer season on the streets of downtown Troy. The winter market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features most of...
Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
The Capital Region and Tom Hanks! What’s His Connection to This Town?
Tom Hanks is a world famous actor with a long list of legendary performances in movies such as 'Forrest Gump', 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Castaway', 'Philadelphia' and so many more. He has won countless Academy, Tony and Emmy awards as an actor and producer. Hanks is Hollywood royalty. So, what on...
One of Capital Region’s Best Foodie Cities Is Getting A New Microbrewery
A Capital Region city that is known for its charm and great food is adding a new spot for brews. When it comes to great spots to grab a meal or a beer, several Capital Region cities are top flight destinations. Saratoga Springs is one of those destinations that comes...
