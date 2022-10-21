Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
Portugal among the top 5 safest, healthiest countries for female digital nomads
More women are becoming digital nomads. Picking the right destination can be overwhelming. When it comes to health and safety, here's what to know.
drifttravel.com
South Pacific is Calling with New Non-Stop Service from Vancouver to Fiji
This holiday season, Canadian warm weather seekers can visit Santa in the South Pacific as they trade in a traditional ‘white Christmas’ and cold winter for the pristine white sand beaches and serene waters of the island nation of Fiji. Starting November 25, Canadians can replace their winter blues with the warmth of the ‘Bula’ spirit by way of Fiji Airways, which recently announced new direct flight service from Vancouver to Nadi, Fiji.
Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic
In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Los Cabos All Inclusive Packages
Set on the tip of Baja California, Los Cabos is one of Mexico’s most popular package destinations. Los Cabos is famed for its exceptional beaches, showstopping watersports, and blockbuster resorts, all set against a highly Instagrammable backdrop. Thousands hotfoot here for year-round sunshine, margaritas on the beach and late-night parties. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of companies offering competitively priced all-inclusive packages from cities across the United States. For the best deals, we recommend using a reputable online booking platform to help you with your search. These companies will hold more market power, which means higher discounts. We’ve selected three of the best companies for finding travel packages to Los Cabos based on customer reviews, policies, flexibility, reputation and value for money. We recommend checking each website to ensure you get the best deal.
Comments / 0