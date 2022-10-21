ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Ocean State Sidelines Podcast: A conversation with 2023 PC Friar commit Donovan Santoro

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Pawtucket Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

McGAIR: UMass Lowell believes former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy is primed for increased role on the hardwood

• Woonsocket native and former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy went through a learning process last season, her first one as a member of the UMass Lowell women’s basketball team. Interspersed between all the adjustments of competing at the NCAA Division I level were a series of bright spots that head coach Denise King wanted to serve as a driving force in preparation for Dowdy’s sophomore season with the River Hawks.
LOWELL, MA
WPRI 12 News

‘Celebrate the Movement’ 5K held in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walkathon was held Sunday morning in Cranston. Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City. 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo […]
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5

This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 10/23/22

Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Drought removed from Southern New England after weeks of beneficial rain

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has added up nicely since early September, which has resulted in drought-stricken Southern New England improving drastically. Areas that were in Extreme Drought as recently as mid-September are now either Abnormally Dry (which is not a drought) or completely clear!. After a very dry...
CRANSTON, RI
rimonthly.com

A Murder of Crows: Retracing Edgar Allan Poe’s Steps in Providence

In a scene that might have sprung from the imagination of Edgar Allan Poe, a murder of crows erupts into the night over Benefit Street in Providence. The famous writer, as it turns out, was familiar with the neighborhood, once courting its resident poet, Sarah Helen Whitman. The two were often seen at the Providence Athenaeum, where — like the raven in his famous poem — Poe’s bust presides from a perch above the door. “Her mother and friends were against the match, so it took some convincing for her to agree to marry him,” says Robin Wetherill, the library’s director of membership and external relations, adding a condition of the engagement was that Poe stop drinking. Two days before their scheduled Christmas wedding, a messenger delivered a note to Whitman in the library revealing her fiance had failed to keep his promise. Heartbroken, she called off the nuptials. The pair never saw each other again — Poe died ten months later under mysterious circumstances — but his ghost is said to still roam the library stacks. He’s also rumored to have cursed the fountain outside so those who drink from it are bound to return to Providence. (Wetherill insists Poe, who died before its construction, could not have cursed the fountain, though no one would argue Rhode Islanders are loath to leave their state.) “I love to think that if there was a ghost of Poe out there, that he would occasionally stop by,” she says. To browse, perhaps. But to set foot where two lovers once wandered … arm in arm? Nevermore.
Valley Breeze

Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat

LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him. The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust...
LINCOLN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy