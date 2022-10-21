Ocean State Sidelines Podcast: A conversation with 2023 PC Friar commit Donovan Santoro

Read full article on original website
Rhode Island goes seven overtimes to defeat Monmouth 48-46
WEST LONG BRANCH N.J. (AP) — Marques DeShields had 234 yards of total offense with four touchdowns and Rhode Island made the only conversion in the seventh overtime, defeating Monmouth 48-46 on Saturday. Rhode Island stopped a 2-point pass in the seventh overtime, then Ed Lee caught a pass from Kasim Hill to win it […]
friars.com
Providence College Men's Basketball Signs Brody And Brennan Smith Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College men's basketball Head Coach Ed Cooley announced two new team members [Oct. 22], signing 13-year-old twin brothers Brody and Brennan Smith through Team IMPACT. Brody and Brennan, who were both diagnosed with a genetic disorder, were officially introduced at a signing day press conference...
Pawtucket Times
McGAIR: UMass Lowell believes former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy is primed for increased role on the hardwood
• Woonsocket native and former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy went through a learning process last season, her first one as a member of the UMass Lowell women’s basketball team. Interspersed between all the adjustments of competing at the NCAA Division I level were a series of bright spots that head coach Denise King wanted to serve as a driving force in preparation for Dowdy’s sophomore season with the River Hawks.
Game of the Week: Moses Brown stays undefeated, beats West Warwick 22-14
The Moses Brown Quakers remained undefeated Friday after defeating the West Warwick Wizards 22-14.
‘Celebrate the Movement’ 5K held in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walkathon was held Sunday morning in Cranston. Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City. 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo […]
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 10/23/22
Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
independentri.com
Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
Turnto10.com
Drought removed from Southern New England after weeks of beneficial rain
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has added up nicely since early September, which has resulted in drought-stricken Southern New England improving drastically. Areas that were in Extreme Drought as recently as mid-September are now either Abnormally Dry (which is not a drought) or completely clear!. After a very dry...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
rimonthly.com
A Murder of Crows: Retracing Edgar Allan Poe’s Steps in Providence
In a scene that might have sprung from the imagination of Edgar Allan Poe, a murder of crows erupts into the night over Benefit Street in Providence. The famous writer, as it turns out, was familiar with the neighborhood, once courting its resident poet, Sarah Helen Whitman. The two were often seen at the Providence Athenaeum, where — like the raven in his famous poem — Poe’s bust presides from a perch above the door. “Her mother and friends were against the match, so it took some convincing for her to agree to marry him,” says Robin Wetherill, the library’s director of membership and external relations, adding a condition of the engagement was that Poe stop drinking. Two days before their scheduled Christmas wedding, a messenger delivered a note to Whitman in the library revealing her fiance had failed to keep his promise. Heartbroken, she called off the nuptials. The pair never saw each other again — Poe died ten months later under mysterious circumstances — but his ghost is said to still roam the library stacks. He’s also rumored to have cursed the fountain outside so those who drink from it are bound to return to Providence. (Wetherill insists Poe, who died before its construction, could not have cursed the fountain, though no one would argue Rhode Islanders are loath to leave their state.) “I love to think that if there was a ghost of Poe out there, that he would occasionally stop by,” she says. To browse, perhaps. But to set foot where two lovers once wandered … arm in arm? Nevermore.
Valley Breeze
Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat
LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him. The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust...
