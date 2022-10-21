ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 25, 2022: Despite an all-Republican makeup, Collin County commissioners court still beset with election integrity questions

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022:. Election fraud claims have been repeatedly discredited – but questions about election integrity still come up frequently at public meetings in Texas. All this week on the Standard, we’re exploring disinformation and the issues it’s causing leading up to the midterms in November. Today, KERA’s Caroline Love looks at the impact on community conversations.
TEXAS STATE
ProPublica

Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
TEXAS STATE
ktswblog.net

Mark Jones candidate for Hays County Judge

Mark Jones is a Republican candidate for County Judge in the upcoming 2022 election. Jones was born and raised in Buda, Texas. Jones is currently finishing up his third term as Hays County Commissioner for Precinct 2. Jones has been a resident of Hays County for over 50 years. Jones’...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

What kind of mayor was Watson?

Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Texas' Most Dangerous Highways

Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

The County That Could Decide Everything

With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy