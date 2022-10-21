ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VISTA.Today

Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students

Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.  
WKRG

Alyssa Daffin of Theodore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior Honors Student with a 3.6 GPA, a Member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, The Mobile County Public School Internship Program, The Dental Program with an Internship, and takes Dual Enrollment in Spanish. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Alyssa...
momcollective.com

Support for Families of Kids With Dyslexia

In the spring of 2020 when the world shut down, my youngest was in Pre-k. I started casually working with him at home on pre-reading skills, mostly letter and sound identification. Having watched his sister learn her letters and sounds a few years previous, and then eventually how to read, I was familiar with the timeline of the average age these things happen for kids. I knew my son was smart, but for some reason, he was not retaining any work we did on letters and their corresponding sounds. I started to worry.

