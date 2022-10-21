In the spring of 2020 when the world shut down, my youngest was in Pre-k. I started casually working with him at home on pre-reading skills, mostly letter and sound identification. Having watched his sister learn her letters and sounds a few years previous, and then eventually how to read, I was familiar with the timeline of the average age these things happen for kids. I knew my son was smart, but for some reason, he was not retaining any work we did on letters and their corresponding sounds. I started to worry.

