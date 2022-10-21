Read full article on original website
US face Netherlands at FIFA Women's World Cup in repeat of final
Holders and four-time champions the United States will face the Netherlands in the group phase of next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in a repeat of the 2019 final. It's a pretty tough group, but at the same time it's going to be good games, especially against Holland," said United States coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Sporting News
USWNT's 2023 Women's World Cup draw may prove tougher for fans than for the USA's players
If you are a fan of the United States women’s national team who slept through the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, either by choice or by accident, do not feel guilty. It was the smart play. Any hours you can bank between now and July can only help.
Rocky Rodriguez’s stunning volley helps send Thorns into NWSL final
Crystal Dunn came off the bench and scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Thorns a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave in the first of two semi-finals on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. They will face Kansas City Current, who beat OL Reign in...
NBC Sports
Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds
Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
Sporting News
USWNT FIFA Women's World Cup draw 2023: Pots, potential group opponents, and how it works
The top-ranked U.S. women's national team will be watching intently as FIFA completes the 2023 Women's World Cup draw on October 22. The event will set the stage for next summer's tournament and confirm the group stage matchups as teams look to prepare for the showcase event. Australia and New...
Former Japanese international and MLS soccer player Masato Kudo dies aged 32
Japanese football club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced the death of striker Masato Kudo at age 32, the Japan Times reports.
U.S. Soccer won’t release USMNT provisional World Cup roster
The U.S. men’s national team provisional World Cup roster will not be made public, U.S. Soccer has confirmed to Pro Soccer Wire. Friday is the deadline for all 32 teams in the competition to submit a provisional roster, which can be between 35 and 55 players. From that provisional roster, each country will name a final roster that will be between 23 and 26 players. Some federations have been voluntarily been releasing their provisional rosters this week as the deadline has approached, including Uruguay, Poland and the Netherlands. Most countries, though, have opted against making their lists public, while FIFA won’t be publicizing the rosters, either. The USMNT is set to reveal its 26-man roster at an event in New York City on November 9. That event will be less than two weeks before the U.S. kicks off its World Cup campaign against Wales on November 21, which will be followed by games against England and Iran in Group B. RelatedUSMNT striker Jesus Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the YearJoe Scally says he 'felt free' during USMNT September campFolarin Balogun is tearing it up with Reims, and he's keeping his USMNT options open
Yardbarker
Spain find out draw for World Cup 2023 group
Spain have drawn their group for the 2023 World Cup, which includes Japan, Zambia and Costa Rica. The headlines fixture will be Japan against Spain in what is likely to decide who tops the group. Costa Rica and Zambia have not been forces in the women’s game and Spain will be expected to beat both comfortably.
swimswam.com
Euro Champion Seemanova Lowers Own Czech 400 Free National Record
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We reported how Siobhan Haughey produced a new Hong Kong record of 3:56.52 en route to taking the women’s 400m free gold on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series. However, she wasn’t the only contestant among the field to knock down a national record.
Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my life,” adding: “Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.” “I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance,” Halep wrote, “and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.”
Japan's Kao Miura leads after short program at Skate America
Kao Miura took advantage of the withdrawal of Japanese countryman Yuma Kagiyama, along with an uncharacteristic fall by American rival Ilia Malinin, to take the lead after the short program at Skate America on Friday night. The 17-year-old Miura landed a big opening quad salchow-triple toe loop along with a triple axel and a quad toe loop to score a personal-best 94.96 points at the Tenley E. Albright Performance Center near Boston. That gave Miura a slim lead over South Korea’s Cha Junhwan, who moonwalked through a Michael Jackson mashup to a score of 94.44 points. “I kind of am telling myself, ‘Why am I sitting here?’ Miura said afterward. “And it’s because I did everything I should have done on the ice. I just tried to be confident on the ice and that worked for me.” Daniel Grassl of Italy was third with 88.43 points while Malinin, the 17-year-old who made history by landing the first quad axel in competition, was fourth after a fall on his quad toe loop left him with 86.06 points.
