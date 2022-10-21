ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US face Netherlands at FIFA Women's World Cup in repeat of final

Holders and four-time champions the United States will face the Netherlands in the group phase of next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in a repeat of the 2019 final. It's a pretty tough group, but at the same time it's going to be good games, especially against Holland," said United States coach Vlatko Andonovski.
NBC Sports

Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds

Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. Soccer won’t release USMNT provisional World Cup roster

The U.S. men’s national team provisional World Cup roster will not be made public, U.S. Soccer has confirmed to Pro Soccer Wire. Friday is the deadline for all 32 teams in the competition to submit a provisional roster, which can be between 35 and 55 players. From that provisional roster, each country will name a final roster that will be between 23 and 26 players. Some federations have been voluntarily been releasing their provisional rosters this week as the deadline has approached, including Uruguay, Poland and the Netherlands. Most countries, though, have opted against making their lists public, while FIFA won’t be publicizing the rosters, either. The USMNT is set to reveal its 26-man roster at an event in New York City on November 9. That event will be less than two weeks before the U.S. kicks off its World Cup campaign against Wales on November 21, which will be followed by games against England and Iran in Group B. RelatedUSMNT striker Jesus Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the YearJoe Scally says he 'felt free' during USMNT September campFolarin Balogun is tearing it up with Reims, and he's keeping his USMNT options open
Yardbarker

Spain find out draw for World Cup 2023 group

Spain have drawn their group for the 2023 World Cup, which includes Japan, Zambia and Costa Rica. The headlines fixture will be Japan against Spain in what is likely to decide who tops the group. Costa Rica and Zambia have not been forces in the women’s game and Spain will be expected to beat both comfortably.
swimswam.com

Euro Champion Seemanova Lowers Own Czech 400 Free National Record

SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We reported how Siobhan Haughey produced a new Hong Kong record of 3:56.52 en route to taking the women’s 400m free gold on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series. However, she wasn’t the only contestant among the field to knock down a national record.
The Associated Press

Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my life,” adding: “Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.” “I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance,” Halep wrote, “and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.”
The Associated Press

Japan's Kao Miura leads after short program at Skate America

Kao Miura took advantage of the withdrawal of Japanese countryman Yuma Kagiyama, along with an uncharacteristic fall by American rival Ilia Malinin, to take the lead after the short program at Skate America on Friday night. The 17-year-old Miura landed a big opening quad salchow-triple toe loop along with a triple axel and a quad toe loop to score a personal-best 94.96 points at the Tenley E. Albright Performance Center near Boston. That gave Miura a slim lead over South Korea’s Cha Junhwan, who moonwalked through a Michael Jackson mashup to a score of 94.44 points. “I kind of am telling myself, ‘Why am I sitting here?’ Miura said afterward. “And it’s because I did everything I should have done on the ice. I just tried to be confident on the ice and that worked for me.” Daniel Grassl of Italy was third with 88.43 points while Malinin, the 17-year-old who made history by landing the first quad axel in competition, was fourth after a fall on his quad toe loop left him with 86.06 points.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy