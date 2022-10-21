ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Metro police identify man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police. Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY

