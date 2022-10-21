Read full article on original website
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
2 sought in connection with shooting on Main Street
Police in Clarksville are searching for two people involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.
3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
Nashville police search for man who punched customer, opened fire at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a man who punched a customer in the face and opened fire at a gas station last week. MNPD reports the man (pictured above) was involved in a physical altercation with a customer inside the Citgo gas station...
17-year-old arrested for auto burglaries, leading Metro police on chase
A 17-year-old with a long history of run-ins with police was taken into custody again Monday after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles.
2 teens charged after robbing women near pedestrian bridge
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
2 shot outside hookah bar, nearby business owner calls for solutions to rising violence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a hookah bar over the weekend, and one neighboring business owner says enough is enough. The Clarksville Police Department has confirmed that two people were shot in the incident. The shooting was at Hookah 21, and...
326 Driving and Drug-related Offenses in Rutherford County as Officers focus on Aggressive Driving
UPDATE - (RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” this past Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol,...
Man charged after woman critically injured in crosswalk in downtown Nashville
A man driving on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday is now charged with hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
Metro police identify man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police. Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
Police investigating deadly shooting near South Nashville nightclub
Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting near a nightclub in South Nashville this morning.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
Former Tennessee state rep. arrested, charged with DUI after Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An injury vehicle crash in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of former State Rep Jeremy Durham. Metro Nashville police responded to a two-car crash at 1st Avenue North and Broadway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. One driver claimed to be injured. Police say one of the...
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
