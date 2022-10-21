ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car. A 36-year-old man sustained...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally stabbed in West Side home

CHICAGO — A man was fatally stabbed by a known individual inside a home in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to reports, a 30-year-old man was in a physical altercation with a known individual inside of a home at the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 3:26 a.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot at park behind Chalmers Elementary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting. The shooters got back in the car and fled. The boy, later identified as Rishiwn Hendricks by the Medical Examiner's Office, was struck once in the back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate. 
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

