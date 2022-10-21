Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting during illegal street race in Chicago
Three young men were fatally shot and two more were seriously wounded early Sunday during what Chicago police called a caravan of street racers involving about 100 vehicles that took over an intersection on the city's Southwest Side. The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in Brighton Park after the caravan...
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car. A 36-year-old man sustained...
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
Man fatally stabbed in West Side home
CHICAGO — A man was fatally stabbed by a known individual inside a home in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to reports, a 30-year-old man was in a physical altercation with a known individual inside of a home at the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 3:26 a.m. when he was […]
16-year-old killed, 13-year-old wounded in West Side shooting, ID’d
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a 13-year-old girl was wounded on Chicago’s West Side Saturday. According to police, Rishawn Hendricks, 16, was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Fairfield around 8:20 p.m. when two men got out of a dark colored car and began shooting. Police said the […]
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
Chicago Shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot at park behind Chalmers Elementary
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting. The shooters got back in the car and fled. The boy, later identified as Rishiwn Hendricks by the Medical Examiner's Office, was struck once in the back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
blockclubchicago.org
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Chatham Being Sought, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person earlier this month in Chatham. At 1:26 a.m. Oct. 14, the driver hit a pedestrian at 301 E. 87th St., according to a Monday morning news release from police. The driver continued without helping the pedestrian, who died, police said.
Man recalls witnessing friend killed, 3 others hurt after vehicle crashes into CTA bus stop
Remnants of a sudden deadly crash remain just steps away from Shawn Caples' apartment, where he saw his close friend run over and killed at a place they hung out at for years.
cwbchicago.com
$250,000 bail for man who allegedly dragged Chicago cop during Lakeview traffic stop
A convicted felon dragged a Chicago police officer with his car during a traffic stop in Lakeview, then ran from the scene, leaving a gun inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. Michael Franklin, 38, was held in lieu of $250,000 bail by Judge David Navarro during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
Car crashes into Chatham bus stop, killing 1, injuring 3 others: CPD
A 57-year-old man was killed and three others were injured Sunday morning after a car struck a bus stop in Chatham. The car was going north near 79th and King Drive when it struck the bus stop, Chicago police said.
Food truck driver continues to recover after shot while working in Pilsen, business partner says
John Campen told ABC7 that his business partner, Jonathan Lopez, was hit by a stray bullet while they were working a late night rush.
fox32chicago.com
Two guys with guns threaten man in Chicago; he's able to get gun from one guy, but is shot by other
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago was threatened by two guys with guns on Sunday; he was able to disarm one, but was shot by the other. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at Karlov and West 14th in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim, 26, was...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with driving car into CTA bus stop killing 1, seriously injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into a CTA bus stop, killing a man and seriously injuring three others Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood. Troy Shumpert, 32, was arrested moments after driving his vehicle into a bus shelter near King Drive and...
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by off-duty Chicago cop during a carjacking attempt was on bail for driving a hijacked car in August: prosecutors
An 18-year-old man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer when he and two others allegedly tried to carjack her on Thursday was on bond for allegedly driving another hijacked car in August, according to court records. Kendrick Anderson was also arrested last month for misdemeanor criminal trespass...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times, critically hurt in Englewood, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
2 teens, man charged after off-duty police-involved shootout, Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD
An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
cwbchicago.com
At least 10 armed robberies reported overnight in Humboldt Park, Logan Square; ‘They do this every Saturday’
Chicago police are investigating a wave of robberies, some of which were violent, that occurred after midnight Sunday in Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. The number of robbery crews involved in the spree is unknown. It all began around 2 a.m., when three or four men fought with...
