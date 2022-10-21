ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Pulse

Blu-ray Review: Rumble

Rumble is a by-the-books movie through and through. The story is predictable and its target audience is parents who are looking for something that’ll keep the attention of their kids for 90-minutes. Is that a bad thing? Not at all. While average across the board, Rumble is enjoyable enough that once it’s finished you don’t regret having spent time watching it – though you also aren’t rushing out to tell others to watch it either.
Deadline

Producer Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures Inks Multi-Year First Look Deal With Fifth Season

Producer Matt Jackson and his production company Jackson Pictures have signed a multi-year first look deal with Fifth Season — the global film and TV studio previously known as Endeavor Content, which has been behind such decorated titles as Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning series Severance and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Oscar-nominated Netflix drama The Lost Daughter.  Under the deal, Jackson and Jackson Pictures’ SVP Joanne Lee will collaborate across the studio’s film, television and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms.  Jackson Pictures will next produce Spike Lee’s musical based on the breakthrough Pfizer drug Viagra. The company is also developing a feature...
Inside Pulse

Ray Donovan: The Complete Series

Liev Schreiber took a bit of a chance back in 2013 when Ray Donovan debuted on Showtime. Liev was the voice of HBO’s sports specials. He narrated their documentaries and Hard Knocks preseason football series. The rumor was that when Showtime announced it was going to begin airing Ray Donovan starring Liev, HBO let Liev know that they no longer needed his services in the voice over booth. Why would HBO want their voice to have a face on Showtime? Liev gave up a sweet easy gig for the risk of launching a TV series. Was it worth it? Ray Donovan had the highest debut rating of a series on Showtime. The series lasted seven seasons and a finale movie. Liev went from a supporting character and indie film darling to a TV star. The risk was worth the reward and HBO hired him back when viewers were upset that the “Voice” wasn’t the same on their sports specials. It was the kind of win-win that Ray Donovan specialized in arranging for his clients.
