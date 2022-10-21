Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Inside Pulse
Blu-ray Review: Rumble
Rumble is a by-the-books movie through and through. The story is predictable and its target audience is parents who are looking for something that’ll keep the attention of their kids for 90-minutes. Is that a bad thing? Not at all. While average across the board, Rumble is enjoyable enough that once it’s finished you don’t regret having spent time watching it – though you also aren’t rushing out to tell others to watch it either.
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
Producer Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures Inks Multi-Year First Look Deal With Fifth Season
Producer Matt Jackson and his production company Jackson Pictures have signed a multi-year first look deal with Fifth Season — the global film and TV studio previously known as Endeavor Content, which has been behind such decorated titles as Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning series Severance and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Oscar-nominated Netflix drama The Lost Daughter. Under the deal, Jackson and Jackson Pictures’ SVP Joanne Lee will collaborate across the studio’s film, television and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson Pictures will next produce Spike Lee’s musical based on the breakthrough Pfizer drug Viagra. The company is also developing a feature...
The Best And Funniest Tweets About The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale
"That finale took years off my life; what the heck are we supposed to do now."
Inside Pulse
Ray Donovan: The Complete Series
Liev Schreiber took a bit of a chance back in 2013 when Ray Donovan debuted on Showtime. Liev was the voice of HBO’s sports specials. He narrated their documentaries and Hard Knocks preseason football series. The rumor was that when Showtime announced it was going to begin airing Ray Donovan starring Liev, HBO let Liev know that they no longer needed his services in the voice over booth. Why would HBO want their voice to have a face on Showtime? Liev gave up a sweet easy gig for the risk of launching a TV series. Was it worth it? Ray Donovan had the highest debut rating of a series on Showtime. The series lasted seven seasons and a finale movie. Liev went from a supporting character and indie film darling to a TV star. The risk was worth the reward and HBO hired him back when viewers were upset that the “Voice” wasn’t the same on their sports specials. It was the kind of win-win that Ray Donovan specialized in arranging for his clients.
Comments / 0