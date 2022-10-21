Move over Movies Under The Stars, a Lake Charles family is offering a Spooktacular triple-feature in their front yard just in time for Halloween! That's one way to earn cool points if you're the kid living at that house. You gotta love it when folks in the community go big on the holiday décor and invite the community to share in their joy of the holidays. Harvest Fest is in the air and many residents are on board to welcome the fall season and spruce up the yards with spider webs, scarecrows, witches, and pumpkins in time for Halloween.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO