The Downtown Lake Charles Candy Crawl Returns This Weekend
The Candy Crawl in Downtown Lake Charles will not only feature trick-or-treating, but live music, food vendors, and much more. This is a fun, safe alternative for all residents of SWLA and Lake Charles. Tons of businesses downtown will be handing out candy and the Seven Slot Society of SWLA will be holding a trunk-or-treat.
kvol1330.com
Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND
The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
Westlake High To Perform ‘Beauty And The Beast’ This November
The students of Westlake Lake High school are getting ready for a very special theatrical presentation. Just in time for the holidays on November 17, 2022, some very talented students will bring the timeless Disney fairytale, “Beauty and the Beast” alive at the school theater (1000 Garden Drive in Westlake.)
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
Kiwanis Club Of Lake Charles Collecting Coats For Kids
Here is a good opportunity for you to kill two birds with one stone, clean your closet and give to local children in need. For the past 34 years, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles has been collecting, Coats For Kids. The collection of new and gently used coats is then distributed evenly among 10 charities right here in SWLA such as Boys Village, CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children, Abraham's Tent, CARC, Oasis Women's Shelter, ETC Harbour House, The Potters House, The Lord's Place, DeWanna's Closet and Care Help of Sulphur.
99.9 KTDY
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022
The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
Chuck Fest This Weekend In Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chuck Fest returns to Downtown Lake Charles this weekend with food trucks, art vendors, live music, and so much more. Chuck Fest is a one-of-a-kind event with the purpose of celebrating local talent, culture, music, art, food, and the people that make Lake Charles a special place. There will be...
PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles
Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Lake Charles Family Turns Yard Into A Spooktacular Movie Theater
Move over Movies Under The Stars, a Lake Charles family is offering a Spooktacular triple-feature in their front yard just in time for Halloween! That's one way to earn cool points if you're the kid living at that house. You gotta love it when folks in the community go big on the holiday décor and invite the community to share in their joy of the holidays. Harvest Fest is in the air and many residents are on board to welcome the fall season and spruce up the yards with spider webs, scarecrows, witches, and pumpkins in time for Halloween.
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Community leaders speak out about Gethsemane Church of God in Christ community center being vandalized
Community leaders and church members shared their disappointment after finding Gethsemane Church of God in Christ Community Center on Twelve St. broken into and vandalized Sunday night.
Wayne Toups To Headline Free Cowboy Block Party Oct. 28 In Lake Charles
The legend himself Wayne Toups is making his long-awaited return back to Lake Charles next Friday night! That's right Le Boss Wayne Toups will be playing live for the Cowboy block party on the campus of McNeese State University. Oh, and did we mention that it's Homecoming that weekend?. Wayne...
Free Event: Real Men Wear Pink Lip Sync Battle Wednesday!
The month of October typically fills the air with the color pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first day of October also kicks off the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA campaign. Local men designated as ambassadors from the Lake Area wear pink each day of October and raise money for the American Cancer Society. Each dollar raised by these men goes towards the continued fight the American Cancer Society has charged itself with to save more lives from breast cancer. It also helps promote breast cancer awareness and education by encouraging early detection and even prevention.
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
Lake Charles Shoppers Finding “Adult” Items on Walmart Shelves
Your first inclination, since it is Walmart, is that they're just random ones brought in from the outside world. Although that would make for a good story, these are new in the box. I've seen quite a few posts over the last week of more and more people finding adult-type toys on the shelves of various Walmarts around the Lake Area.
Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
107 JAMZ
