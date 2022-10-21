Why Your Hotel Needs to Provide Guests with an Auditory Getaway

It seems that the hospitality industry has bought a ticket to the same ride, one that shows no sign of stopping or even slowing down any time soon. Who can keep track of rates, occupancy, and attrition with market drivers shifting each week, first up, then down? Summer 2021 delivered a resurgence in leisure travel but slowed down during the winter months, and the absence of new business travel left operators wanting more. Leisure demand continues to push the needle across the industry, with several markets reporting gains in rate but not occupancy. Many operators are concerned that the end of the year could be a lot like last year, and they are looking for ways to adapt.

