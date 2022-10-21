ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Your Hotel Needs to Provide Guests with an Auditory Getaway

By Dudley McLaughlin, National Sales Manager, Renkus-Heinz
hospitalitytech.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitytech.com

Screen Pilot Debuts Innovative Digital Brand Experience (DBX) Service for Hotels, Resorts and Travel Brands

Tech-forward marketing solution leverages personalization across the customer journey, enables hotels to deliver hyper-custom content and increase conversion. Screen Pilot has formally debuted its innovative, new digital marketing solution for hotels and resorts called DBX. The proprietary, digital brand experience suite of technologies and methodologies uses advanced data analysis to personalize a user’s entire customer journey across all digital platforms.
hospitalitytech.com

U.S. Hospitality Gets More Hospitable with the Launch of allora.ai - the World’s first AI Booking platform

Data science personalizes online guest journeys to guarantee 25% increases in direct bookings for independent hoteliers. The U.S. hospitality market gained a powerful new AI tool to fix the broken direct hotel booking model, with the launch of allora.ai, a highly advanced booking platform which personalizes every aspect of a guest's online booking experience at a hotel website, from first click to check-in. Designed to help independent hoteliers gain a competitive advantage, it leverages learnings from more than 400 million online booking journeys and continually assesses thousands of data points to increase the volume and value of confirmed bookings while significantly lowering cancellation risk.
hospitalitytech.com

How Hoteliers Can Adapt to a Marketplace that Isn’t Done Changing

It seems that the hospitality industry has bought a ticket to the same ride, one that shows no sign of stopping or even slowing down any time soon. Who can keep track of rates, occupancy, and attrition with market drivers shifting each week, first up, then down? Summer 2021 delivered a resurgence in leisure travel but slowed down during the winter months, and the absence of new business travel left operators wanting more. Leisure demand continues to push the needle across the industry, with several markets reporting gains in rate but not occupancy. Many operators are concerned that the end of the year could be a lot like last year, and they are looking for ways to adapt.
hospitalitytech.com

The ‘Golden Age’ of Restaurant Automation Will Transform the Industry in 2023

We’re now well into our third year of a new restaurant era. After a year of dramatic (and traumatic) shutdowns, and two years of supposed recovery plagued with supply chain complications, labor shortages and inflation, it’s become disparagingly clear that running a restaurant today will continue to be more challenging than in pre-pandemic times. The pandemic can no longer be used as an excuse, either: consumer demand is surging once again, but people are no longer willing to compromise on guest experience like they once were. The perfect storm sweeping the restaurant world keeps reinventing itself, and that metaphorical weather will continue well into 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy