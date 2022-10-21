Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
‘It’s highly unlikely’: Lewis Hamilton makes admission after United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...
Jalopnik
Red Bull and Formula 1 Team Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78
On Saturday, October 22, Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. As the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and the founder/owner of Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, the Austrian billionaire has had a truly incredible impact on the sporting world. Currently, there is no further information on his death, Associated Press reports.
Motor racing-U.S. Grand Prix plants 296 trees to honour retiring Vettel
(Reuters) - The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will plant 296 trees to honour retiring four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin for his contributions to the sport and environmental causes.
Top Speed
Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner
Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
SkySports
United States GP: Carlos Sainz takes pole as Ferrari outpace Red Bull in Austin
Carlos Sainz produced a brilliant lap to take pole position at the United States Grand Prix as Ferrari outpaced Red Bull in qualifying at Austin's Circuit of The Americas. Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc, but will be joined on the front row by world champion Max Verstappen, who finished third for Red Bull, because of a 10-place grid penalty applied to the second Ferrari for taking new engine parts.
NBC Sports
Max Verstappen earns emotional win for Red Bull with late pass of Lewis Hamilton in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to win the United States Grand Prix, earning a record-tying 13th victory this season in an emotional tribute Sunday to late Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by an uncharacteristically slow pit stop...
BBC
United States GP: Max Verstappen equals win record with late Lewis Hamilton overtake
Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton to win a dramatic United States Grand Prix and equal the record for victories in a season. Verstappen was controlling the race until a delay at his final pit stop handed the lead to Hamilton and also dropped the Red Bull driver behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Logan Sargeant into 2nd Williams seat, pending Super License
Logan Sargeant could become Alexander Albon’s new teammate at Williams next season if he accumulates enough Super License points. On Saturday morning, Williams team principal Jost Capito confirmed in a press conference that Sargeant could replace Nicholas Latifi next season. He would race alongside Alexander Albon next year only if he manages to secure his Super Licence in the final Formula 2 round later this season. Capito said:
Red Bull Wins 2022 F1 Constructors’ Title at US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates win with team Red Bull | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images.The title win comes just one day after Red Bull team founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away.
Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas was ‘always on the knife edge’ at Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas has a multi-year Formula 1 contract for the first time in a long time, and it has made a big difference in his approach during his first year at Alfa Romeo. Following a five-year stint with Mercedes which saw him win 10 Formula 1 races, two-time world championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas signed a multi-year deal to compete for Alfa Romeo.
racer.com
F1 car is 'insane' Palou says after USGP practice debut
Alex Palou described Formula 1 machinery as “insane” compared to an IndyCar after making his FP1 debut for McLaren at the United States Grand Prix. The 2021 IndyCar champion completed one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie practice sessions at Circuit of The Americas, ahead of Pato O’Ward doing the other in Abu Dhabi. While both have driven the 2021 car this year, it was Palou’s first taste of the new generation of car and he admits it’s a wildly different concept compared to an IndyCar.
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
racer.com
F1 and MotoGP weekend share idea mooted by COTA
Circuit of The Americas chairman Bobby Epstein believes motorcycles could race during a Formula 1 weekend as the United States Grand Prix closes in on crowd numbers of half a million. This year’s race is forecast to have 440,000 people attend the event at COTA, up from 400,000 last year....
BBC
United States Grand Prix: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc head practice sessions
Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc headed the two Friday practice sessions at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Sainz led Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who clinched his second title at the last race in Japan, by 0.224 seconds in the first session. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook slowly waves checkered flag at US Grand Prix
Apple CEO Tim Cook made an unexpected appearance at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, waving the checkered flag at the finishing line in an unusually slow manner. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix took place on Sunday, held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. After 56 laps of racing, the checkered flag was waved by none other than Tim Cook.
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Comments / 0