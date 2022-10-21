ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

‘It’s highly unlikely’: Lewis Hamilton makes admission after United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...
Jalopnik

Red Bull and Formula 1 Team Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78

On Saturday, October 22, Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. As the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and the founder/owner of Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, the Austrian billionaire has had a truly incredible impact on the sporting world. Currently, there is no further information on his death, Associated Press reports.
Top Speed

Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner

Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
SkySports

United States GP: Carlos Sainz takes pole as Ferrari outpace Red Bull in Austin

Carlos Sainz produced a brilliant lap to take pole position at the United States Grand Prix as Ferrari outpaced Red Bull in qualifying at Austin's Circuit of The Americas. Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc, but will be joined on the front row by world champion Max Verstappen, who finished third for Red Bull, because of a 10-place grid penalty applied to the second Ferrari for taking new engine parts.
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Logan Sargeant into 2nd Williams seat, pending Super License

Logan Sargeant could become Alexander Albon’s new teammate at Williams next season if he accumulates enough Super License points. On Saturday morning, Williams team principal Jost Capito confirmed in a press conference that Sargeant could replace Nicholas Latifi next season. He would race alongside Alexander Albon next year only if he manages to secure his Super Licence in the final Formula 2 round later this season. Capito said:
FanSided

Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas was ‘always on the knife edge’ at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas has a multi-year Formula 1 contract for the first time in a long time, and it has made a big difference in his approach during his first year at Alfa Romeo. Following a five-year stint with Mercedes which saw him win 10 Formula 1 races, two-time world championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas signed a multi-year deal to compete for Alfa Romeo.
racer.com

F1 car is 'insane' Palou says after USGP practice debut

Alex Palou described Formula 1 machinery as “insane” compared to an IndyCar after making his FP1 debut for McLaren at the United States Grand Prix. The 2021 IndyCar champion completed one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie practice sessions at Circuit of The Americas, ahead of Pato O’Ward doing the other in Abu Dhabi. While both have driven the 2021 car this year, it was Palou’s first taste of the new generation of car and he admits it’s a wildly different concept compared to an IndyCar.
BBC

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight

What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
racer.com

F1 and MotoGP weekend share idea mooted by COTA

Circuit of The Americas chairman Bobby Epstein believes motorcycles could race during a Formula 1 weekend as the United States Grand Prix closes in on crowd numbers of half a million. This year’s race is forecast to have 440,000 people attend the event at COTA, up from 400,000 last year....
Apple Insider

Tim Cook slowly waves checkered flag at US Grand Prix

Apple CEO Tim Cook made an unexpected appearance at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, waving the checkered flag at the finishing line in an unusually slow manner. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix took place on Sunday, held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. After 56 laps of racing, the checkered flag was waved by none other than Tim Cook.
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.

