Over the past four years, nine Christian County 4-H members have been working extremely hard practicing their livestock judging skills in preparations for several contests throughout the United States. This past June this team won the title of state champions and earned the opportunity to represent Illinois at the National Contest in Kansas City. Livestock judging contests require students to evaluate cattle, sheep, swine, goats, and then present oral reasons defending their decisions. Christian County 4-H has traveled to the Geneseo FFA Invitational, Black Hawk East Event, Nebraska Cattlemen's Invitational, Joliet Junior College Event, Illinois Central College Event, Lincoln Land College Invitational, the State 4-H contest, and now made their appearance at the American Royal in Kansas City.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO