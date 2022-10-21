Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
fortworthreport.org
Family homelessness surges unlike anything seen before, city and community officials say
On a Saturday in mid-September, Juliet Venegas, 50, entered the Salvation Army family shelter on East Lancaster Avenue, looking for a place to stay with her two boys. There, she was given a cot in the shelter’s overflow room before moving to a dorm room. Venegas was then moved...
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
Person found with gunshot wound in desert in Santa Teresa area, transported to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was found in the desert area off the Pete Domenici Highway in New Mexico with a gunshot wound, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The individual was found in the desert near Mile Marker 6. The Pete Domenici Highway is the main road connecting Interstate 10 and […]
El Pasoans give $1.16M to nonprofits during annual Day of Giving fundraising event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving. El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release. Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits […]
El Paso police find dead man in Central El Paso alley, calling it a ‘suspicious death’
UPDATE: El Paso police are now calling this a suspicious death and the Crimes Against Persons unit is now responding and investigating. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police found a dead male in an alley in Central El Paso along the 6200 block of Trowbridge. Responding officers found a dead male when they […]
H.O.P.E.+ Initiative, La Fe Community Health Fair takes place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe held the H.O.P.E.+ Initiative and La Fe Community Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. This event took place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio. La Fe, the University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ Initiative Project, and representatives from more than 45 local health, service, […]
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash laid to rest in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Dallas Police officer and El Paso native Jacob Arellano was laid to rest in his hometown Friday nine days after being struck and killed by a wrong-way driver while on his way to work. After public services this past Wednesday in Richardson, a private family...
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
KVIA
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
KFOX 14
Local East side business robbed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the East Side of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located...
Comments / 0