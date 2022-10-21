ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS DFW

Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
AZLE, TX
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Local East side business robbed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the East Side of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located...
EL PASO, TX

