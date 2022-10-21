ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State RB Camdan McWright dies after getting hit by school bus

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Freshman San Jose State running back Camdan McWright died Friday after he was hit by a school bus. McWright was 18.

According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter near downtown San Jose when he was struck and killed by a bus that had children on board. None of the 14 kids on the bus were injured.

From the San Jose Mercury News:

The bus, belonging to San Jose Unified School District, was carrying 14 students at the time of the collision but no injuries were sustained onboard, [California Highway Patrol] Officer Ross Lee told Bay Area News Group. McWright, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee said the bus was traveling eastbound on Reed Street while McWright traveled northbound on 10th. The collision was reported at 6:51 a.m.

According to ABC 7, police said the bus appeared to be in the right of way and had a green light when it collided with McWright on his scooter.

McWright signed with San Jose State in 2022 after playing at St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, California. He averaged nearly 13 yards a carry in his senior season of high school football and his SJSU bio said that he wanted to be a TV sports analyst and was majoring in communication studies.

McWright saw action in one game in 2022. He had three carries for six yards in the team’s Oct. 7 win over UNLV.

McWright is the second player at the top level of college football to die this week. Mississippi State announced the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland on Wednesday.

