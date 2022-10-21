ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

West Jordan man accused of putting Molotov cocktails in hallway, setting house on fire

WEST JORDAN — A man police believe made Molotov cocktails and then set a house on fire while his grandparents were still inside now faces numerous charges. Preston Maurice Castleberry, 22, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson and eight counts of using an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree felonies; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Millcreek woman

MILLCREEK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba, 78, who has been missing since Wednesday from Millcreek. Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5, with Utah license plate E83 3JL, according to the Unified Police Department. She has been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas over the past two days.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Woman killed in crash involving fire truck near Thanksgiving Point

LEHI — State troopers say a 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a fire truck near Thanksgiving Point on Friday. The crash occurred around 12:37 p.m. near Timpanogos Highway and Club House Drive on the west side of I-15. The firetruck was traveling westbound on Timpanogos Highway while responding to a call about a commercial fire alarm.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Weeks after auto-pedestrian death, Utah family wants answers

OREM — A deadly collision has one family struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one more than five weeks later. Shantel Sullivan said Thursday it had been 38 days with barely any answers from police in the death of her mother. "It's frustrating," Sullivan,...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

EPA warns of carcinogenic gas emissions from medical facility in Sandy

SANDY — Scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency say they are "concerned" that ethylene oxide emissions from a medical device manufacturer may increase long-term cancer risk for some 700 nearby Sandy residents. Although the risk is relatively low, the EPA held a virtual town hall meeting with officials from...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable

SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
UTAH STATE

