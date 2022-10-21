ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

fox4news.com

Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Local Profile

Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher

The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 9. Check out these photos of Friday's game that saw Mesquite claim a 49-28 victory over North Forney at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
MESQUITE, TX
tcu360.com

TCU provost office proposes reducing graduation requirements

The provost office has proposed reducing the residency and upper division requirements for graduation, with some administrators saying they put an undue burden on transfer students. The proposal is set to be discussed Friday afternoon at the Undergraduate Council meeting. The Undergraduate Council recommends and reviews policies for undergraduate academic...
FORT WORTH, TX
TMZ.com

Gavin DeGraw Forced to Cancel on Boys & Girls Club Event Due to Illness

Gavin DeGraw was forced to pull the plug at the last minute on a show for the Boys & Girls Club -- his team says he was sick as a dog, but he's already planning to make good. Sources connected to the fundraiser tell TMZ ... Gavin was booked to perform last weekend at the 2022 "Enchanted Masquerade" Chrysalis Ball for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Collin County, TX.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working

The show must go on. Cody Johnson puts on one of the best live shows out there right now. And even when his band’s equipment stops working, you’re still going to get your money’s worth. The trouble started when all of the instruments in Cody’s band went out in the middle of a cover of the Charlie Daniels classic “Long Haired Country Boy” during a recent concert in Fort Worth. But he still had the drums and his microphone, so […] The post Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT WORTH, TX
Natchez Democrat

Emma Jean Barnes Burns

GARLAND, TX – Sgt. Emma Jean Barnes Burns of the United States Army Military departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Centerville Road Church of Christ, 1102 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041. She...
GARLAND, TX
wbap.com

Funeral Services for Slain Officer Announced

(WBAP/KLIF) — Steven Nothem was responding to assist another officer on the President George Bush Tollway when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver and killed. The community will honor the fallen officer with a series of ceremonies, beginning Sunday night with a candlelight vigil at the Carrollton Amphitheater. The family will also hold a visitation at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco on Wednesday night, October 26th. The Carrollton officer’s funeral is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, October 27th, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.
CARROLLTON, TX
wbap.com

Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
BEDFORD, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show

After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
PLANO, TX

