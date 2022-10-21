The show must go on. Cody Johnson puts on one of the best live shows out there right now. And even when his band’s equipment stops working, you’re still going to get your money’s worth. The trouble started when all of the instruments in Cody’s band went out in the middle of a cover of the Charlie Daniels classic “Long Haired Country Boy” during a recent concert in Fort Worth. But he still had the drums and his microphone, so […] The post Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO