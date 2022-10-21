Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Seniors Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen
Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor were named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen Saturday night at the North Dallas athletic facility gym. Mayra is a 1st Lieutenant with the Vikingettes and a sergeant major with the North Dallas JROTC. Jeremy, who is a certified makeup artist, is a member of the Vikingettes.
fox4news.com
Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher
The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 9. Check out these photos of Friday's game that saw Mesquite claim a 49-28 victory over North Forney at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
tcu360.com
TCU provost office proposes reducing graduation requirements
The provost office has proposed reducing the residency and upper division requirements for graduation, with some administrators saying they put an undue burden on transfer students. The proposal is set to be discussed Friday afternoon at the Undergraduate Council meeting. The Undergraduate Council recommends and reviews policies for undergraduate academic...
TMZ.com
Gavin DeGraw Forced to Cancel on Boys & Girls Club Event Due to Illness
Gavin DeGraw was forced to pull the plug at the last minute on a show for the Boys & Girls Club -- his team says he was sick as a dog, but he's already planning to make good. Sources connected to the fundraiser tell TMZ ... Gavin was booked to perform last weekend at the 2022 "Enchanted Masquerade" Chrysalis Ball for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Collin County, TX.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working
The show must go on. Cody Johnson puts on one of the best live shows out there right now. And even when his band’s equipment stops working, you’re still going to get your money’s worth. The trouble started when all of the instruments in Cody’s band went out in the middle of a cover of the Charlie Daniels classic “Long Haired Country Boy” during a recent concert in Fort Worth. But he still had the drums and his microphone, so […] The post Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Natchez Democrat
Emma Jean Barnes Burns
GARLAND, TX – Sgt. Emma Jean Barnes Burns of the United States Army Military departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Centerville Road Church of Christ, 1102 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041. She...
wbap.com
Funeral Services for Slain Officer Announced
(WBAP/KLIF) — Steven Nothem was responding to assist another officer on the President George Bush Tollway when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver and killed. The community will honor the fallen officer with a series of ceremonies, beginning Sunday night with a candlelight vigil at the Carrollton Amphitheater. The family will also hold a visitation at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco on Wednesday night, October 26th. The Carrollton officer’s funeral is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, October 27th, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show
After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
Husband-and-wife duo own StreetMod Designs in Fort Worth
David and Ashley Knapp opened StreetMod Designs in Fort Worth in August 2020. As much of the world took a step back during the pandemic, David and Ashley Knapp took steps forward to turn their dream of customizing classic cars into a reality. Two years later, they are co-owners of...
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
