The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
It's hard to believe in the year of 2022 that things like this occur. But in Houston, one individual, who at the time of writing is unidentified, placed a flyer on a tree that has many talking. The Flyer In Question. KPRC in Houston has the story of the mystery...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
HOUSTON (AP) — Political ads on the airwaves and social media in the nation’s fourth largest city paint a picture of Houston as a failed state where crime is out of control and violent criminals have free rein. The political discussion over crime even made its way to...
Chicken N Pickle will include a restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, and it is expected to open in late 2023 in Webster. (Courtesy Chicken N Pickle) Chicken N Pickle will open late 2023 within Webster’s Flyway development, the first business announced for the expansive project. The new location...
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
CYPRESS, Texas — (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.
GALVESTON COUNTY – All mainlanes are now open after two major crashes, including one involving two Galveston ISD school buses on I-45 near Galveston on Saturday, according to Houston TranStar. One crash, which happened on the southbound lanes near Emmett F Lowry Expressway, happened at around 7 a.m. A...
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula had their hands full with a large boat fire overnight. The boat -- possibly a ferry -- went up in flames at a dock on 16th Street. Bolivar firefighters ran out of water so Santa Fe sent at least two water...
HOUSTON – Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair. The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to...
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A major crash involved crash involving two school buses had the Gulf Freeway shut down heading north for a few hours on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. This happened just before 11:30 a.m. near FM 1765/Texas Avenue. The scene eventually cleared around...
Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Congratulations to the hardworking, dedicated team of individuals who restored and preserved the OLD GYM located at Hwy. 6 & Warpath.
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Actress and political activist Jane Fonda will be block-walking with Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo this weekend. Fonda is an environmental activist who says Hidalgo is a better choice than Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer.
