ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie

The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Gin Lee

Homemade bread from sourdough starter

Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for pork chops and juniper salt, and for blackberry and apple seed bars

No culinary marriage rolls off the tongue quite so comfortably as blackberry ’n’ apple. The pairing of new season’s Pippins with the last of the year’s indigenous berries is one as old as time. It is hard to imagine a point when the two fruits didn’t share a dish – though it must be said that the arrival of the glossy black drupelets does seem to come around earlier than when I was a kid.
therecipecritic.com

Sweet Potato Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This sweet potato bread is perfect for sweater weather with its warming spices and delicious soft texture. It’s similar to pumpkin bread and no mixer is required, making this bread quick, easy, and super satisfying!
Family Proof

Sweet And Creamy Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Sweet and Creamy Tomato Salad recipe makes for a delicious refreshing side that’s perfect to balance out savory mains. Be it at a party or a family meal, this salad will brighten up a plate. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before...
Mashed

Spanish-Style Sofrito Recipe

Are you looking to add a bounty of flavor to your meals, but still searching for both a customizable and versatile recipe? That's where this sofrito recipe comes into play. Sofrito is a seasoned vegetable- and tomato-based sauce that can be the foundation for many dishes. Recipe developer and registered...
Spotlight News

Food: Classic Pumpkin Pie

Beginning in early fall, pumpkins begin to arrive at farmer’s markets, supermarkets, nurseries, and fall harvest festivals. Pumpkins are versatile in that they make colorful fall home decorations, but also […]
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower

This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Women's Health

Borscht with paprika sour cream

Granted, on the surface, Borscht doesn’t seem the most likely contender for a date-night menu. After all, spilling something bright red down yourself is highly likely to kill your game. But thanks to its high levels of boron – a mineral thought to be key in the production of human sex hormones – beetroot has been considered something of an aphrodisiac since Roman times.
mailplus.co.uk

Caramelised balsamic onion pasta

Fried sage leaves and finely grated parmesan, to serve. ■ Heat a large, deep frying pan over medium heat. ■ Add the oil, onion, tarragon, salt and pepper. Cover with a lid and cook for 10-12 minutes. Remove the lid, add the balsamic, stock and sugar and cook for 5-7 minutes or until caramelised. Set aside.
mailplus.co.uk

Feta-stuffed lamb meatballs

■ Place the mince, quinoa, egg, lemon zest, dill, mint, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix to combine. ■ Divide the mixture into 8 flat patties. Place a piece of feta in the centre of each and fold the edges over to enclose. Roll into rounds. ■ Heat...
Allrecipes.com

Blackberry Cobbler with Frozen Blackberries

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, gently stir the frozen blackberries together with 2 tablespoons sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Spread into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy