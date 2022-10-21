No culinary marriage rolls off the tongue quite so comfortably as blackberry ’n’ apple. The pairing of new season’s Pippins with the last of the year’s indigenous berries is one as old as time. It is hard to imagine a point when the two fruits didn’t share a dish – though it must be said that the arrival of the glossy black drupelets does seem to come around earlier than when I was a kid.

29 DAYS AGO