ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
ksl.com
Weeks after auto-pedestrian death, Utah family wants answers
OREM — A deadly collision has one family struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one more than five weeks later. Shantel Sullivan said Thursday it had been 38 days with barely any answers from police in the death of her mother. "It's frustrating," Sullivan,...
ksl.com
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Millcreek woman
MILLCREEK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba, 78, who has been missing since Wednesday from Millcreek. Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5, with Utah license plate E83 3JL, according to the Unified Police Department. She has been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas over the past two days.
ksl.com
Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable
SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
ksl.com
West Jordan man accused of putting Molotov cocktails in hallway, setting house on fire
WEST JORDAN — A man police believe made Molotov cocktails and then set a house on fire while his grandparents were still inside now faces numerous charges. Preston Maurice Castleberry, 22, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson and eight counts of using an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree felonies; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
On bye week, Utes move up to No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 rankings
SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off an emotional comeback win over USC at a sold-out Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah had a bye week to soak in the victory and watch the college football action around it. It was a week to get healthy, fine tune some deficiencies in its game...
ksl.com
Charges filed in fatal shooting allegedly started with argument over a cigarette
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying that he should be treated as a "habitual offender," prosecutors on Friday filed charges against a man accused of shooting another man in the head as he walked away from an argument that allegedly started over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was charged in...
ksl.com
Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
ksl.com
Woman killed in crash involving fire truck near Thanksgiving Point
LEHI — State troopers say a 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a fire truck near Thanksgiving Point on Friday. The crash occurred around 12:37 p.m. near Timpanogos Highway and Club House Drive on the west side of I-15. The firetruck was traveling westbound on Timpanogos Highway while responding to a call about a commercial fire alarm.
ksl.com
Clearfield man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
ksl.com
Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
ksl.com
EPA warns of carcinogenic gas emissions from medical facility in Sandy
SANDY — Scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency say they are "concerned" that ethylene oxide emissions from a medical device manufacturer may increase long-term cancer risk for some 700 nearby Sandy residents. Although the risk is relatively low, the EPA held a virtual town hall meeting with officials from...
ksl.com
East drops 70 points on Skyline in 5A first-round win
SALT LAKE CITY — The 5A high school football playoffs got started Friday with East defeating Skyline 70-28 on the Leopards' home field. The Eagles were able to respond to an early pick six by East's Omar Shah by tying the game 7-7 with 7:59 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Leopards from there on out.
