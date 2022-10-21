A circulating subset of iNKT cells mediates antitumor and antiviral immunity

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Scientists identify group of genes shared between COVID-19 and diabetic kidney disease
Scientists have identified five hub genes that might be associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes in patients with diabetic kidney disease. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server. Hub genes are those genes that exhibit many interactions with other genes and, thus, play important roles...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
cohaitungchi.com
Effect of Levothyroxine on Blood Pressure in Patients With Subclinical Hypothyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
optometrytimes.com
OCTA used to find tie between BMI and retinal structural changes
Chinese investigators found that obesity affects retinal structures in different ways depending on whether the obesity is generalized or abdominal.1. In this cross-sectional study, the authors used optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) to identify possible associations between body mass index (BMI) and the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) with macular vessel density and foveal avascular zone in healthy Chinese adults.
News-Medical.net
Adaptive immune responses in adults of various ages receiving 2 doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
In a recent study published in Nature Aging, researchers assessed the correlation between immunosenescence and poor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination outcomes in older adults. Background. COVID-19 hospitalization and the related fatal outcome can be avoided with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination. Studies have indicated that the...
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
ajmc.com
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Linked to Greater Skin Cancer Risk
The risks of 4 types of skin cancers were investigated among patients who have neurofibromatosis type 1, a multisystem autosomal dominant genetic syndrome characterized by loss of neurofibromin. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), keratinocyte carcinoma, and melanoma risks were found to be higher among a group of...
science.org
TSC22D4 interacts with Akt1 to regulate glucose metabolism
Maladaptive insulin signaling is a key feature in the pathogenesis of severe metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. Enhancing insulin sensitivity represents a major goal in the treatment of patients affected by diabetes. Here, we identify transforming growth factor–β1 stimulated clone 22 D4 (TSC22D4) as a novel interaction partner for protein kinase B/Akt1, a critical mediator of insulin/phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase signaling pathway. While energy deprivation and oxidative stress promote the TSC22D4-Akt1 interaction, refeeding mice or exposing cells to glucose and insulin impairs this interaction, which relies on an intrinsically disordered region (D2 domain) within TSC22D4. Functionally, the interaction with TSC22D4 reduces basal phosphorylation of Akt and its downstream targets during starvation, thereby promoting insulin sensitivity. Genetic, liver-specific reconstitution experiments in mice demonstrate that the interaction between TSC22D4 and Akt1 improves glucose handling and insulin sensitivity. Overall, our findings postulate a model whereby TSC22D4 acts as an environmental sensor and interacts with Akt1 to regulate insulin signaling and glucose metabolism.
targetedonc.com
Significant RFS Benefit Shown With Adjuvant Nivolumab in Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma
In patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, use of adjuvant nivolumab achieved a 58% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death. Adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared with placebo in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 CheckMate-76K clinical trial (NCT04099251).1.
medwirenews.com
Meta-analysis reveals high risk for cutaneous AEs with PI3K inhibitors
MedwireNews: The use of PI3K inhibitors for the treatment of cancer is associated with a high risk for developing cutaneous adverse events (AEs), suggests a meta-analysis published in JAMA Oncology. The risk for any-grade events was more than doubled with PI3K inhibitors versus control, while the risk for severe AEs...
News-Medical.net
Exploring SARS-CoV-2-associated endothelial dysfunction
A recent study published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica described the evidence, mechanisms, and therapies for endothelial dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 has been a substantial public health emergency worldwide. Both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary systems are targeted by the causal agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The vascular endothelium provides a dynamic interface between blood and tissues/organs and maintains tissue homeostasis.
neurologylive.com
Epilepsy Rates in Hypertension Lowered Among Those on Angiotensin Receptor Blocker Therapy
Within 5 years after the index date, the lowest proportion of epilepsy diagnoses were among those treated with angiotensin receptor blockers and highest in those on ß-blockers and calcium channel blockers. In a comparison study of antihypertensive medications, findings showed that angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy was significantly associated...
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Nivolumab Demonstrates Reduced Risk of Death or Recurrence Vs Placebo in Stage IIB/C Melanoma
Patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma experienced significant and clinically meaningful improvements in recurrence-free survival following treatment with adjuvant nivolumab compared with placebo. Nivolumab (Opdivo) produced a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma compared...
News-Medical.net
Increased TMPRSS2 expression in tongue tissue of females and alcohol drinkers identified as a potential risk factor for SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, researchers explored the association between the expressions of angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptor and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) in the tongue tissue and dysgeusia during severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections. Background. Studies on...
physiciansweekly.com
Brain Volume & Blood Lipids Changes in MS Patients
Changes in cholesterol metabolism may be linked to the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) illness. However, there are many crucial issues that have still to be solved in order to demonstrate the causal link. The purpose of this study was to examine whether or not multiple sclerosis patients who have had brain MRI imaging also have had blood lipid measurements taken. Researchers enrolled 1,505 MS patients (across all MS phenotypes) in this big longitudinal research since they had access to their paired MRI and blood lipid levels (n=4,966 pairs; time difference <3 months). One 1.5-T MRI scanner was used for all patients (Gyroscan, Phillips). ScanView software was used to analyze the volumes of the whole brain and the T2 lesion. Total cholesterol, low density-lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high density-lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and triacylglycerol (TAG) were acquired in standard clinical practice to create lipid profiles. Cross-sectional analysis at baseline was done using adjusted linear regression model. The connection between imaging and lipid measurements was analyzed using linear mixed models (with random intercept for patient) with adjustments for sex, age, illness duration, EDSS, treatment status at visit, and time between MRI scans. About 70% of the participants were female, the average age was 35.9 (SD=9.77), the average duration of illness was 8.02 (SD=7.20), the median EDSS was 2.0 (IQR=2.0,3.0), and the average period of follow-up was 7.7 years. Some 17.1% of patients were not receiving any immunomodulatory therapy, while 72.3% were receiving first-line immunomodulatory treatments and 10.6% were receiving second-line immunomodulatory therapies. In longitudinal mixed model analysis, researchers identified a connection between brain parenchymal fraction (BPF) and HDL-C (b=-0.5; 95% CI: -0.51, -0.27; P=<0.001). There were significant correlations between BPF and both LDL-C (b=0.25; P=0.001) and HDL-C (b=-0.52; P=0.0012) at baseline. They also discovered correlations between (log+1) EDSS and HDL-C (b=-0.07; P=0.008) and TAG (b=0.027; P=0.011). Whole brain volume and blood lipid variations in multiple sclerosis patients are linked in this large longitudinal real-world cohort. Additional research is necessary to determine whether or not this correlation is just coincidental.
