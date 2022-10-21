Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
PMH Foundation presents Margaret Award at 18th Annual Fall Gala
BRAWLEY — The Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital Foundation held its 18th Annual Fall Gala Thursday, October 20. The gala celebrated the generosity of the event’s sponsors, the funds raised by the Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the awardee for the Margaret Award – an award given to exceptional members of the community. The gala also celebrated 70 years of healthcare excellence at the hospital.
thedesertreview.com
T.H.A.T Club teens organize fundraiser for the Humane Society of Imperial County
EL CENTRO — The City of El Centro Parks and Recreation hosted the Teens Helping Around Town Club (T.H.A.T) Club fundraiser for the Humane Society of Imperial County Saturday, October 22. “The idea of the club is based off the name, Teens Helping Around Town - T.H.A.T. Club. We...
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field
EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Business Resource Center gets families connected with Affordable Connectivity Program
EL CENTRO — Applicants for home internet sought the assistance of staff from the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC) in Imperial on October 22. The four-hour enrollment period started at 8 a.m. “We...
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico residents and candidates react to state audit
According to the California State Auditor's report, the city of Calexico is at high-risk due to its financial and operational management. The post Calexico residents and candidates react to state audit appeared first on KYMA.
CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
State, Mexican, and regional officials will join Caltrans to break ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project. The post CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro issues a Declaration of Emergency
EL CENTRO — The Fire Department and other City staff responded to damage from the Imperial County Storm Event on October 15, 2022, which resulted in water intrusion and damage to critical infrastructure, including, but not limited to the City’s sewer, water and drainage systems, roads and rights of way, power and light poles, public safety facilities, and other City properties and equipment. Damage was also caused at El Centro Regional Medical Center, a separate agency of the City.
thedesertreview.com
Brawley bites down on Bulldogs
CALEXICO — The Calexico High Bulldogs hosted the Brawley High Wildcats Friday, October 21 at Ward field. Early on the Wildcats struggled to gain steady momentum but eventually found their groove in the second quarter before coasting to a 42-8 victory. The scoring started early for the Wildcats. After...
thedesertreview.com
Spartans scorch Tigers
IMPERIAL — The mighty Spartans sauntered up Highway 86 to face off with the Imperial Tigers at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium Friday, October 21 in a contest that resulted in a 34-0 Central rout over the home team. Both units started off hesitantly at the ground game and penalty flags dictated...
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
thedesertreview.com
ECPD responds to fatal traffic collision
EL CENTRO — The El Centro Police Department communications center received 9- 1-1 calls reporting a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street on Thursday, October 20. El Centro Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the crash, according to a press release.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Sheriff's Office arrests suspects in homicide case
IMPERIAL COUNTY — On November 9, 2020, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the United States Border Patrol wanting to report a death of an unidentified male they located outside the city limits of El Centro, CA. Patrol deputies and Investigators arrived on scene and contacted witnesses to gather information and evidence. Investigators identified the victim as Jose Angel Sandoval 19 years of age from El Centro, CA, according to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0