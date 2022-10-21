EL CENTRO — The Fire Department and other City staff responded to damage from the Imperial County Storm Event on October 15, 2022, which resulted in water intrusion and damage to critical infrastructure, including, but not limited to the City’s sewer, water and drainage systems, roads and rights of way, power and light poles, public safety facilities, and other City properties and equipment. Damage was also caused at El Centro Regional Medical Center, a separate agency of the City.

