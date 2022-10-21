ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres Already Has Another TV Show On The Way After 'Taking Some Time' For Herself

By Heidi Venable
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Netflix)

Ellen DeGeneres bid farewell to the daytime talk show world this year after 19 seasons. Many of her longtime fans were excited to see what she’d do next, and after just five months off the air, the comedian is back with a short docu-style comedy series called About Time For Yourself… With Ellen.

On the new series, which People reports will premiere October 22 on Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube channel, the comedian will document her unemployment and her attempts to learn new hobbies, including bird-watching, crocheting, making cards and more. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show explained:

You know, lately I've been taking some time just for myself, away from the cameras. And I've been having such a great time, I thought I would share some of what I've been doing with you. And so I yelled, 'Portia, get the camera,' so I thanked Portia for doing this. Great job, so far.

The series sounds perfect for the comedian, and I love that she's enlisted her wife to work behind the camera. I can only imagine how hilarious it will be to see Ellen attempt these new hobbies. About Time For Yourself... With Ellen will consist of eight episodes, which will be released weekly, and as she attempts to learn new skills, the hope is that fans will join in too.

This announcement of the new series comes after Ellen DeGeneres ended her 19-season talk show the same way she started it — with Jennifer Aniston as her guest. Pink was also there to give a performance of the show's Emmy-winning theme song, "Today's the Day," which she wrote. Many celebrities shared kind words and excitement over what the future held for the Emmy-winning host.

While Portia De Rossi said she hoped her wife would take the opportunity to do more stand-up comedy, the couple actually took some time in June to travel to Rwanda for the opening ceremony of the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. De Rossi helped to fund the campus in honor of Ellen’s 60th birthday, and the former talk show host said the trip reaffirmed her lifelong love for gorillas and that being next to them was "life-changing."

Whether the gorillas played a part in inspiring her to learn how to crochet, that remains to be seen. A description of the upcoming series reads:

After stepping out of the spotlight of her iconic talk show, Ellen is trying something bold and new- being unemployed. In the wake of the Great Resignation, she's reconnecting with her audience who may also have more time on their hands, and if not, could certainly use some. In this new series shot at her home, Ellen shares her own attempts to try new things and make a little me time in her own very Ellen way.

It will definitely be different to see Ellen DeGeneres in her own home, rather than in the familiar studio setting (and without DJ tWitch providing us with some music and dance movies), and fans are surely excited to see this next chapter in her entertainment career. See what else is coming soon to cable and streaming with our 2022 TV schedule.

