Save the date: 2023 Wisconsin Ag Outlook Forum set for Jan. 24

The 2023 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum, which will feature an afternoon session focused on Climate Smart Dairy in Wisconsin, will be held at Union South on the UW–Madison campus on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The Forum will also be live streamed through YouTube. Coverage during the morning session will...
