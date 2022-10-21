ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say

ABC 7 Chicago
A driver stuck in traffic on the Tri-State Tollway was carjacked Thursday morning by an individual in a reportedly stolen car, Hinsdale police said.

It all began at about 11:30 a.m. in Hinsdale, when officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen car near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor, police said.

The vehicle drove onto southbound Interstate 294, and its occupant or occupants carjacked another vehicle stopped in traffic near 55th Street, according to police.

A Hinsdale officer came across the carjacking shortly after it took place and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle, which drove north on Interstate 55 at a high rate of speed, police said.

At that point, the officer lost sight of it.

No one was hurt in the incident, and Illinois State Police are investigating the theft on the tollway.

Comments / 20

Edward Kerr
4d ago

they got cameras all over the tollway and i-55 and you can't tell me that they didn't see anything on those cameras whenever it's raining out they show the pictures on TV

Reply(1)
10
the ringer
4d ago

Tricky situation. If a car is stopped on the interstate due to traffic, where the hell is the car jacker going to go?

Reply(4)
8
JDion
3d ago

“bang, bang, bang, bang, bang……..bang, bang”……”thump, bulump” (sound of wheels rolling over deceased car jacker).

Reply(1)
6
 

