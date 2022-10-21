Read full article on original website
WITN
Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop on a busy Eastern Carolina highway this afternoon. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m. Trooper Jared January said a Grifton police officer had...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Talkin Trash captures Morehead City Open, NCTA King Mack Tourney for 229,925 payday
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Open and N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament both wrapped up over the weekend with big prizes given out for big fish. Team C-Sick on Talkin Trash, captained by Mike Edwards, netted the biggest payout of the weekend with a $150,000 prize for an aggregate weight of 101.26 pounds between two king mackerels.
WITN
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
newbernnow.com
Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery
MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development. If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities. Here are...
Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
FodorsTravel
How Novelists Made This the Most Romantic Place in the U.S.
Beaufort, North Carolina, is a romance novelist's dream setting. f a book is hot and trending, chances are I will not want to read it. But then I traveled to Beaufort, a town of around 4,000 people in North Carolina’s Inner Banks. And on a walking tour with Hungry Town Tours, I could definitely see myself living here. I’d shop for flowy dresses emblazoned with tropical-flower motifs at Island Proper Boutique, decorate my dining table with linens scooped up at Beaufort Linen Co., and learn to build wooden boats at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. (For real: there’s a “build-a-boat-in-a-day course.) I’d stroll the waterfront or Front Street at sunset with my boyfriend.
wcti12.com
Pamlico county man arrested for possessing a weapon of mass destruction
Pamlico County — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of George Bateman, IV, 31, of Reelsboro. Upon arrival, deputies were taken to a bedroom and found Bateman locked inside a closet. Deputies reported that they could smell what they believed to be a flammable liquid. Deputies convinced Bateman to exit the closet and he was taken from the residence and turned over to Pamlico EMS for medical evaluation, then transported to a hospital.
