fosterfollynews.net
Qui’Sean Assad Florence, 21 of DeFuniak Springs Arrested for Controlled Substance, Intent to Sell, Possession of Weapon While Committing Felony
The report of a disturbance on Anderson Street in Chipley ended in the arrest of 21-year-old, Qui’Sean Assad Florence of DeFuniak Springs. Around 12:30 p.m., October 23rd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chipley Police Department responded to the residence after receiving reports of a disturbance.
WJHG-TV
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
Missing 12-year-old reported in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes. Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has […]
niceville.com
Firearm found near human skeletal remains in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was found near human skeletal remains discovered Thursday in a heavily wooded area in Miramar Beach. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), while conducting an extensive search, a firearm was located within close proximity to the remains. The scene was preserved overnight, and additional grid searches were completed Friday morning, the WCSO said.
PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
niceville.com
Officers justified in returning fire during I-10 pursuit: State Attorney
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit has found that law enforcement officers were justified in returning fire at the suspect in an alleged Walton County convenience store robbery during a high-speed pursuit, the State Attorney’s Office has announced. According...
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
niceville.com
Walton 14-year-old accused of bringing drugs to school, sharing with friends
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old Walton County middle school student is accused of bringing drugs to school and sharing them with other students, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the student from Emerald Coast Middle School in Santa Rosa...
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee
A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
wdhn.com
Major crash on Highway 167 resulted in severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala(WDHN)– A major head-on collision occurred the night of October 23 on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Hartford units responded first to the scene on Highway 167 and County Road 36, finding two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with major damage to both.
Panama City man killed in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
WEAR
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests two suspects after Thursday morning search warrant
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit, along with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Deer Run Road Thursday morning. Zachary Blake Walden, 42, and Lisa Ann Jordan, 61, were both taken into custody following the search warrant. Assisting the...
ourdavie.com
Thursday traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
A Mocksville woman faces multiple charges after the vehicle she was driving was stopped for displaying a stolen license plate on Thursday, Oct. 20 at approximately 11:39 p.m. Deputies from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus. Deputies made contact with the driver,...
