Yaydoo Buys Oyster to Scale B2B Payments Solutions Across LatAm
B2B solutions provider Yaydoo has acquired payments solution Oyster Financial in a move that it said boosts its position as a B2B payments solution provider in the Latin America (LATAM) market. The acquisition adds Oyster’s financial services for freelancers and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the LATAM region to...
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
Crypto Fans Pin Hopes on New UK PM and Regulations
Cryptocurrency advocates are hoping they have a friend in new British Prime Minister — and digital currency supporter — Rishi Sunak. "Hoping for big things in UK," Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance tweeted Tuesday (Oct. 25). As PYMNTS has noted, Sunak has given people...
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
EU Eyes Requiring PSPs to Offer Instant Euro Payments
The European Commission is preparing to publish a draft payment law on Wednesday that will require payment service providers to offer 24/7 instant euro payment services, Reuters reported Tuesday (Oct. 25). Currently, Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) instant payment rails have been beset by slow adoption and low uptake in...
Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty
Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
FinTech Adyen Debuts Embedded Financial Tools in US and Europe
Dutch FinTech Adyen has launched two new embedded finance products for platform and marketplace businesses in Europe and the U.S. According to a Sunday (Oct. 23) news release, the products are “Capital,” which lets platforms offer businesses finance based on historic payments data, and “Accounts,” which allows users to “run their finances where they do business” and recieve access to funds instantaneously.
Bank Outsourcing Drives Digital Transformation In MENA Financial Services Sector
With decades-old legacy infrastructure and the rise of digital-only players disrupting the banking space, financial institutions (FIs) stand to gain a lot from digital transformation. But modernizing legacy banking systems is not without its challenges, some of which are the hefty investments and significant delays that can cause significant interruptions...
FCA Exploring Implications of Big Tech Entry Into Financial Services
As the likes of Google and Apple have diversified their offering to include payments and other financial services, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking to understand the consequences of this trend for competition. “The potential competition impacts of Big Tech entry and expansion in retail financial services,”...
Moneyhub Raises $39M, Plans International Expansion
U.K.-based payments platform Moneyhub has raised $39.5 million as it looks to expand its offerings amid the region’s continued embrace of open finance. According to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release, lead investors Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group will take minority stakes in the business, the company said, and will “each look to enhance their commercial propositions with Moneyhub’s services, using its Open Data technology to support strategic goals.”
Powering Embedded Finance for B2B
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” Galileo Financial Technologies CRO Seth McGuire discusses the strength and growth of embedded finance. Embedded finance has evolved at lightning speed and is estimated to grow to a $7.2 trillion market by...
Modernizing the Smokestack Economy with BNPL and Industrial Marketplaces
The process of getting rid of paper invoices and checks may not be new, but the drive to solve this old problem is generating some new thinking — especially when it comes to the transformation of big, old, dirty industries. That creativity is bringing some of the oldest of...
Dutch B2B Lending Platform Floryn Secures $64M From NatWest
Floryn, a Netherlands-based online lending firm for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that it has raised 65 million euros ($64 million) from U.K. bank NatWest. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers business loans of up to 3 million euros to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). To...
WooCommerce, Payoneer Partner to Help Asian Merchants Sell Globally
ECommerce platform WooCommerce will soon make commerce payments technology company Payoneer’s Checkout plug-in available to its merchants across Asia, enabling them to start accepting payments from customers worldwide. The Checkout payment acceptance solutions is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that offer direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and aim to...
JPMorgan to Offer Meta Pay as Checkout Option
Meta has launched a partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments to offer Meta Pay as a checkout option for J.P. Morgan merchants. In an announcement sent to PYMNTS Tuesday (Oct. 25), the company said this means J.P. Morgan Payments merchants can add Meta Pay — known as Facebook Pay until June — to their websites as a checkout option on both desktop and mobile.
Plastiq Launches Updated Embedded Finance Solution
B2B payments platform Plastiq has launched the next generation of its Plastiq Connect embedded finance product, saying it now offers an embeddable user interface (UI) that requires less development time. With Plastiq Connect, platforms can enable multiple payment methods and disbursement options that let their business customers more easily pay...
Western Union Applies for Crypto-Related US Trademarks
Western Union reportedly may be considering adding cryptocurrency-related products and services. The firm has filed several trademark applications that are related to crypto, U.Today reported Tuesday (Oct. 25). Its applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) suggest that Western Union is interested in a virtual currency exchange,...
Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments
There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
Jack Henry Employs Payrailz to Launch P2P Solution
Payments processing company Jack Henry is leveraging its recent acquisition of the Payrailz payments platform with the launch of a standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. “Operating as the industry’s only financial institution-centric, open-loop, real-time P2P payments solution, Jack Henry’s offering provides a flexible, convenient way to send money to virtually...
